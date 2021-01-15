US imposes new sanctions on Chinese leadership | Free press

In the dispute over Hong Kong’s autonomy, the US has again imposed sanctions on representatives of Chinese leaders.

Washington (AP) – In connection with the controversial Hong Kong security law, the outgoing US government has imposed sanctions on six representatives of Chinese leaders and the Hong Kong police.

The US State Department announced in Washington that they would be punished for the mass arrests in early January.

Police arrested more than 50 Democratic activists in Hong Kong in early January, the biggest blow to the opposition since the introduction of the controversial security law.

The arrests were linked to unofficial primaries held by opposition forces last July ahead of the general election, which were later canceled due to the pandemic. Those arrested are charged with endangering the state and violating the national security law that came into effect on July 1.

The mass arrests met with international outrage. The US State Department on Friday spoke of a “terrifying” blow against activists who had campaigned for fair and open elections, calling for their immediate release.

The introduction of the security law in response to the demonstrations in Hong Kong, which had been going on for a year, was strongly criticized internationally. It targets activities that Beijing views as subversive, separatist, terrorist or conspiratorial.

Since July 1, 1997, Hong Kong has become part of China again and is governed as a separate area according to the principle of “one country, two systems”. This agreement actually stipulates that Hong Kong’s seven million residents will enjoy “a high degree of autonomy” and many freedoms by 2047. Since the security law was passed, many have said only “One country, one system”.

