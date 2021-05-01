US imposes entry ban on foreigners from India | Free press

The corona crisis in India is escalating. Until now, people can fly from the country to the US. The airline Air India has even expanded its flights. US President Biden is now pulling the emergency brake.

Washington (AP) – Due to the devastating Corona crisis in India, the US government is imposing an entry ban on foreigners from the South Asian country.

The measure will take effect next Tuesday at 0.01 a.m. (East Coast Time USA / 6.01 a.m. CEST) and will apply indefinitely, according to an order by US President Joe Biden on Friday. Foreigners who have been in India in the past 14 days will not be allowed to enter. This does not apply to US citizens, foreigners with permanent residency in the US, diplomats and certain other groups of people.

In Biden’s order, it said the measure was on the advice of the US health authority CDC. “The Republic of India is responsible for more than a third of new global cases.” The number of new infections is increasing rapidly. In addition, various variants of the coronavirus were circulating in the South Asian country. US State Department corona coordinator Gayle Smith said on Friday that the situation in India was “very, very serious” – and that the crisis had not yet peaked there.

Moreover, due to the pandemic, there is in principle an entry ban for foreigners from the European Schengen area, Great Britain, Ireland, China, Brazil, South Africa and Iran. Entry from these countries is usually only possible with an exception on the basis of national interest.

The corona situation in India is devastating. According to information from Friday, a worldwide record of new infections was registered in the country within one day. According to figures from the Ministry of Health, more than 386,000 infections were registered within 24 hours. During the same period, nearly 3,500 people died with or from the virus. In the South Asian country of more than 1.3 billion inhabitants, hospitals and crematoriums are overcrowded. Medical oxygen is scarce.

Regardless of the situation, state airline Air India announced additional flights between India and the United States on Wednesday. The US State Department advised US citizens to leave the country on Thursday. At the same time, the voluntary departure of relatives of American employees from the diplomatic missions in India was approved.

The US has pledged more than $ 100 million in relief supplies to India in the fight against the pandemic. The first aid flights have arrived this week. According to the White House, this is intended to specifically support the country in providing oxygen to patients, producing vaccines, and diagnosing and treating Covid-19 diseases.

