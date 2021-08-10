US holds troop withdrawal despite Taliban advance free press

Washington (AP) – Despite the advance of the militant Islamist Taliban, the US is sticking to its troop withdrawal from Afghanistan. “We are aiming to complete the withdrawal by the end of the month,” said Defense Department spokesman John Kirby.

However, they share the international community’s concerns about the security situation in the country, “which is clearly not going in the right direction”. It clearly deteriorated.

“This is your fight now”

The US Defense Secretary remains convinced that Afghan forces are capable of defending themselves in the fight against the Taliban, Kirby said. “They have some advantages that the Taliban don’t have.” He emphasized: “It is your country that you have to defend. This is their battle now.”

But they will continue to support Afghanistan until the withdrawal at the end of August and beyond. “We have the ability to do this remotely, and the attacks we’ve carried out were all remote. And we will continue to use these skills,” Kirby said of air strikes. The planes fly outside Afghanistan. But of course you have less skills right now than you did before the withdrawal. Air strikes would be conducted when most logical and feasible.

The US is currently planning to withdraw its last troops from Afghanistan by the end of August. Since the withdrawal of US and NATO forces began in early May, the Taliban have made huge gains in territory and are now conquering one provincial capital after another. From 1996 until the US-led intervention in 2001, the Taliban controlled large parts of Afghanistan.

NATO sees development with ‘deep concern’

NATO assesses the advance of the Taliban as worrying. The high level of violence in their offensive, including attacks on civilians and reports of human rights violations, is viewed with “great concern,” a NATO official told Germany’s news agency. The Taliban had to understand that the international community would never recognize them if they refused to go to the political process and wanted to take the country by force. “You must stop your attacks and participate honestly in peace talks.”

The conflict cannot be resolved militarily, he said. An Afghan-led peace process must promote a ceasefire and a political solution. In particular, it must protect the human rights of women, children and minorities and ensure that Afghanistan “will never again become a safe haven for terrorists”. NATO calls on all regional actors »to contribute constructively, as everyone would benefit from a safe and stable Afghanistan.

Since the international troop withdrawal began in early May, the Taliban have made huge gains in territory and are now conquering one provincial capital after another in Afghanistan. Despite the alarming advance, Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer defended the withdrawal of the Bundeswehr from Afghanistan.