US Hip Reconstruction Market 2021 Analysis by Top Manufacturers –Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Stryker Corporation

The US Hip Reconstruction Market Report 2021 provides a comprehensive analysis of the market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of the global industry. It provides an in-depth study of the US Hip Reconstruction market by using SWOT analysis. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Top Key Players in the US Hip Reconstruction Market: Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Stryker Corporation and Smith & Nephew Plc

Scope of the Report

The report titled The US Hip Reconstruction Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2019-2023), provides an in depth analysis of the US hip reconstruction market by value, by procedure volume, by type, etc. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the US primary total hip reconstruction market by value, and by type.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the US hip reconstruction market has also been forecasted for the period 2019-2023, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Executive Summary

Orthopedic surgeries are mainly performed to preserve or restore the musculoskeletal disorders. Some of the commonly performed orthopedic surgeries include: foot and ankle surgery, hand surgery, hip reconstruction, knee replacement, pediatric orthopedics, spine disorders, sports medicine and trauma surgery.

Hip reconstruction is one of the most commonly performed orthopedic surgery. Hip reconstruction, also referred to as hip replacement or hip arthroplasty, is a surgical procedure, which involves the total or the partial replacement of the hip. In the hip reconstruction surgery, the damaged bone of the hip joint is removed or replaced with a prosthesis which may be composed of various materials including ceramic, plastic, metals, etc.

There are several conditions that lead people to undergo hip reconstruction surgery, like, fractured neck of the femur, especially in older people, osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, osteoporosis, metastatic tumors of the hip joint, severe fractures and dislocations, etc. The hip reconstruction surgery gives relief from the pain and discomfort, yet, involves various complications like, infection, change in leg length, loosening, hip stiffness, etc.

The hip reconstruction market can be segmented on the basis of type. There are four major types of hip reconstruction procedures: Primary Total Hip Reconstruction, Partial Hip Reconstruction, Hip Resurfacing and Revision Hip Reconstruction. Primary Total Hip Reconstruction is further segmented into three types: Cemented Hip Reconstruction, Cementless Hip Reconstruction and Hybrid Hip Reconstruction.

The US hip reconstruction market has increased at a significant CAGR over the years and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2019-2023 tremendously. The hip reconstruction market is expected to increase due to aging population, growing prevalence of arthritis, increasing obesity, growth in chronic diseases, escalating healthcare expenditure, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as high cost involved, regulatory risk, etc.

Furthermore, this study will help our clients solve the following issues:

Cyclical dynamics-We foresee dynamics of industries by using core analytical and unconventional market research approaches. Our clients use insights provided by us to maneuver themselves through market uncertainties and disruptions

Identifying key cannibalizes– Strong substitute of a product or service is the most prominent threat. Our clients can identify key cannibalizes of a market, by procuring our research. This helps them in aligning their new product development/launch strategies in advance

Spotting emerging trends– Our Ecosystem offering helps client to spot upcoming hot market trends. We also track possible impact and disruptions which a market would witness by a particular emerging trend. Our proactive analysis helps clients to have early mover advantage

Interrelated opportunities– This report will allow clients to make decisions based on data, thereby increasing the chances that the strategies will perform better if not best in real world

Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain have been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

