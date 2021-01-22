US Hand Sanitizer Market will reach to US$ 14,492.73Mn from 2027 With CAGR of 31.9% by Business Market Insights

The US hand sanitizer market was valued at US$ 628.10Mn in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 14,492.73Mn by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 31.9% during the forecast period.

The US Hand Sanitizer Industry report provides a basic overview of the market including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The US Hand Sanitizer Market analysis is provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions’ development status.

Hand sanitizer is a liquid that is used to disinfect hands and palm, and it kills 99.9% of most common germs. Different forms of hand sanitizers available in the market, including foam sanitizers, gel sanitizers, wipes, and spray sanitizers. Both the alcohol-based and nonalcoholic hand sanitizers are offered by most of the market players. Some of the manufacturers are offering foam sanitizers mixed with gel sanitizers that contain vitamin E and shea extracts, which kills most of the common germs, retaining the softness of skin. The gel-based hand sanitizers with alcohol content kill most common germs that may cause illness. Gel sanitizers have wider applications in hospitals, restaurants, educational institutions, household, shopping malls, movie theatres, and others. Hand sanitizing wipes are also known as antibacterial wipes, which are meant to kill 99% of germs, and most of these wipes contain alcohol.

Top Key Players:-

Henkel AG & COMPANY, KGAA Unilever The Himalaya Drug Company Ecolab 3M Godrej Industries Limited GOJO Industries Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc. Procter & Gamble C. Johnson & Son

Purchase This Report at – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/buy/single/TIPRE00010741

