US Government Put Cuba Back on Terrorist List | Free press

Washington (AP) – Shortly before the end of President Donald Trump’s term in office, his administration put Cuba back on the US terror list. The US State Department announced this in Washington on Monday.

“With this move, we will once again hold the Cuban government to account and send out a clear message: the Castro regime must end its support for international terrorism and the infiltration of the US judiciary,” said Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. The move will likely hamper the efforts of the future Joe Biden administration to resume the rapprochement between neighboring states initiated by Trump’s predecessor Barack Obama.

The Obama administration removed the socialist country from the US terrorist list in 2015. Washington had thereby removed a major obstacle in the diplomatic rapprochement of neighboring states after decades of the Ice Age.

Under Trump, relations between the United States and Cuba had suddenly deteriorated again. After alleged sound wave attacks, Washington withdrew most of its diplomatic personnel from the Havana embassy. In addition, the US government has largely withdrawn the relaxation of the economic embargo. The Trump administration has accused the Cuban government of oppressing its own people and supporting Venezuela’s authoritarian President Nicolás Maduro.

The State Department’s justification for the classification was that Cuban leaders exhibited “some forms of malicious behavior in the region” – especially with regard to Venezuela. The government supported Maduro in maintaining his “stranglehold” over his people and created a “tolerant” environment for international terrorists.

Overall, Pompeo made serious allegations against Cuban leaders. For decades, the Cuban government has been feeding and sheltering murderers, bombers and kidnappers and providing them with medical care, while many Cubans are starving, homeless and not in need of it, he complained.

The move by the US State Department is widely seen as a political maneuver prior to the change of power in Washington. Iran, Syria and North Korea are currently on the list. The list means that US development assistance, arms exports, and certain financial transactions are limited for the respective countries. Sudan has recently been removed from the list.

Cuba entered the index in 1982, partly because it had hosted members of the Basque underground organization ETA and the Colombian guerrilla group FARC.

Trump lost to his Democratic challenger Joe Biden in the presidential election on November 3. The inauguration is scheduled for January 20.

In the latter stages of Trump’s tenure, his government made several important foreign policy decisions that made future President Biden a fait accompli. The US government has only just attacked an ally of Iran in the civil war country of Yemen: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced in Washington on Sunday evening (local time) that he wanted to classify the Yemeni Houthi rebels as a terrorist organization. Aid agencies warned that the move would have far-reaching consequences for the already dire humanitarian need in Yemen.

Washington, surprisingly, had previously recognized Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara. A senior American diplomat visited the disputed area under international law last weekend.