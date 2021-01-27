US Government Plans To Buy Another 200 Million Doses Of Vaccine | Free press

Washington (AP) – By increasing national vaccine supplies, the administration of new US president Joe Biden wants to accelerate the rate of corona vaccinations in the country.

Biden announced in Washington on Tuesday (local time) that the United States would purchase an additional 200 million vaccine doses – 100 million each from Moderna and Pfizer. In this way, the US government wants to ensure that enough vaccine doses are available by the end of the summer to vaccinate the entire population of the country. The vaccinations against the coronavirus in the US have so far not been going as fast as hoped.

Biden said delivery of the additional vaccine doses is expected by the summer. This should increase the order volume from 400 to 600 million vaccine doses. That’s enough to vaccinate 300 million Americans by the end of summer or the beginning of fall. The US has about 330 million inhabitants. Two doses of vaccine are required per head.

He also promised that the US states would get more vaccine doses every week – and plan more ahead. Recently, several US governors had complained that they received significantly fewer vaccine doses than previously promised. This messed up their vaccination schedules and caused frustration. According to Biden, states would need to know three weeks in advance what amounts of vaccines they can schedule with in the future.

Worldwide, the number of reported corona infections has just passed 100 million. In absolute terms, the United States is the country hardest hit by the pandemic. More than 25 million infections with the virus have been recorded in the United States to date. More than 423,000 people have died from the virus.

Biden has made the fight against the corona pandemic a priority. With a view to the hundreds of thousands of deaths, he spoke again on Tuesday about an effort like in times of war. It will take time to contain the crisis, he admitted, but promised, “We’ll get through this.”

Among other things, the Democrat has set a goal that by the end of his first 100 days in office, by the end of April, at least 100 million doses of vaccine should be administered. According to the US health authority CDC, as many as 44 million vaccine doses have been distributed in the country and as many as 23 million doses have been administered. According to a list by researchers at Oxford University, the US is currently ranked fifth internationally in terms of the rate of corona vaccinations by population – after Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Great Britain and Bahrain.

Shortly before taking office, Biden had already presented a concept on how to increase the rate of corona vaccinations in the country. Among other things, the American disaster relief agency Fema was said to help set up vaccination centers. Mobile vaccination stations will be sent to remote areas. Biden also wants to use the pharmacies in the country to give vaccinations as well.

Since he was sworn in as president of the US last week, Biden has already initiated other things. During the first hours he was in office, he made the wearing of a mask mandatory in government buildings, among other things. The next day, he signed several further orders to continue the fight against the corona crisis. Among other things, he wants to use his powers as president to speed up the production of protective masks and gloves, testing accessories and materials for administering the vaccines.