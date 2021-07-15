US General Warned of “Reichstag Moment” Under Trump | free press

Circumstances like in Germany in 1933? In a new book, US Chief of Staff Mark Milley shares his fears during the final months of the Trump era.

Washington (AP) – In the last few months of Donald Trump’s presidency, U.S. Chief of Staff Mark Milley thought an attempted coup by Trump to retain power was possible, according to a new book.

He feared conditions like before the Nazis came to power in Germany, Washington Post reporters Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker write in their book. “I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump’s Catastrophic Final Year” (something like: Only I can fix it: Donald J. Trump’s catastrophic last year) should be released in the US next week. On Wednesday (local time), fragments were again made public in the American media.

He had never threatened a coup or talked to anyone about a coup, Trump said in a statement on Thursday. “I’m sorry to inform you, but one choice is my form of ‘coup,'” Trump said. “I don’t do coups.”

“This is a moment in the Reichstag,” “the Fuehrer’s message of faith,” Milley told confidants in the days before the Capitol was stormed on January 6. Trump had repeatedly made allegations of alleged voter fraud following his defeat in the presidential election. With his comments, Milley drew parallels with the Reichstag fire. The National Socialists used a 1933 fire in the German parliament to consolidate their dictatorship. A Milleys spokesperson initially declined to comment on the reports, as the Washington Post wrote.

Milley had already discussed countermeasures with confidants, the CNN station reported citing the book. For example, he and other military leaders believed that one after the other would step down if they were given orders from Trump that they considered illegal or dangerous. The book is reportedly based on interviews with more than 140 people, including Trump himself and senior officials in his administration. However, many interlocutors did not want to be mentioned by name.

In an exceptional political statement, Milley had condemned the storming of the Capitol. In June 2020, however, he was criticized for his presence at a Trump photo opportunity following a controversial use against peaceful protesters. The Trump administration canceled the demonstration in front of the White House so that the president could pose in front of a church with a Bible. Milley later said, “I shouldn’t have been there.”