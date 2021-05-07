US General Anesthesia Drugs Market: Trend, Share, Growth Factors, SWOT Analysis and Top Players

With the credible US General Anesthesia Drugs Market report, it becomes simpler for customers to understand various market drivers and market restraints impacting the market during the forecast period. This report analyses the industry from top to bottom by considering the myriad of aspects. Profound knowledge of industrial unanimity, market trends, and incredible techniques utilized in the report gives client’s an upper hand in the market. The parameters of this US General Anesthesia Drugs Market business report include but are not limited to the latest trends, market segmentation, new market entry, industry forecasting, target market analysis, future directions, opportunity identification, strategic analysis, insights, and innovation.

Request for FREE Sample Report: To Know the Impact of COVID-19 on this Industry @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=160672

Competitive landscape is another major section of reliable US General Anesthesia Drugs Market research report which presents a clear insight into the market share analysis and actions of key industry players. To thrive in this competitive marketplace, a market research report plays a vital role which gives important and meaningful market insights for the business. Market research analysis and data lend a hand to businesses for the planning of production, product launches, costing, inventory, purchasing, and marketing strategies. The collected information of this winning US General Anesthesia Drugs Market report is validated by the market experts for offering the best quality to the readers and end-users.

The US general anesthesia drugs market is dominated by a few established players such as

Baxter International Inc. (US), Hikma Pharmaceuticals plc (UK), Pfizer Inc. (US), Piramal Enterprises Limited (India), AbbVie (US), Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Germany), Par Pharmaceutical (US), Teva Pharmaceuticals (Israel), Viatris/Mylan (US), Novartis AG (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), AstraZeneca plc (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche (Switzerland), GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK), Gilead Sciences, Inc. (US), Bayer AG (Germany), Merck & Co., Inc. (Germany), Sanofi (France), Heritage Pharmaceuticals Inc. (US), Akorn (US), and Apotex (Canada).

“Rapid growth in geriatric population and rising prevalence of cancer are set to drive the US general anesthesia drugs market.’’

The US general anesthesia drugs market size is projected to reach USD 2.4 billion by 2025 from USD 2.0 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of this market are the rapid growth in geriatric population, rising prevalence of cancer and increasing number of emergency surgeries. However, issues related to the side effects of general anesthesia drugs in pregnant women and children are likely to restrain the market growth to a certain extent.

“By route of administration, the intravenous drugs accounted for the largest share of the US general anesthesia drugs market.”

The intravenous drugs segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2020. Factors such rapid onset of action, introduction of new anesthesia drugs with desired pharmacologic effects is expected to drive the market of intravenous anesthesia drugs. Moreover, intravenous anesthesia drugs are less expensive and do not require expensive machines for administration which contributes to the high market share of the segment. Among intravenous anesthesia drugs, propofol accounted for the major share of the market in 2020. Smooth onset of action, high rate of total body clearance and less side effects are some of the factors contributing to high uptake of propofol as an anesthetic agent.

“By End user, Hospitals accounted for the largest share of the US general anesthesia drugs market”

The hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the US general anesthesia drugs market in 2019. The massive patient footfall in hospitals and the increasing number of surgeries performed in these facilities are the factors responsible for the largest share of the segment.

Breakdown of primaries

The study contains insights from various industry experts, ranging from component suppliers to Tier 1 companies and OEMs. The break-up of the primaries is as follows:

By Respondent– Supply Side- 80%, Demand Side-20%

By Designation— Executives- 25%, CXOs- 20%, Managers – 55%

Research Coverage:

The report segments the US general anesthesia drugs market based on route of administration ((inhalational (sevoflurane, desflurane, isoflurane and nitrous oxide) and intravenous (propofol, benzodiazepines, ketamine, methohexital sodium and others)),end user (hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers). Company type (Tier 1, tier 2, Tier 3 providers of general anesthesia drugs). The report also provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the US general anesthesia drugs market.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help the leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the sub-segments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the US general anesthesia drugs market and provides them information on key market drivers, challenges, and opportunities.