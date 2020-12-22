US Gaming Peripherals Market Research Report 2020, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “United States Gaming Peripherals Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025“, the United States Gaming Peripherals market is expected to continue its strong growth during the forecast period (2020-2025).

Gaming peripherals are input-output devices used with laptops or personal computers (PCs) to provide a seamless gaming experience. Keyboards, mouse, joysticks, speakers, and head-mounted displays (HUD) are some of the common gaming peripherals. Several technological advancements have also led to the launch of superior quality gaming consoles, whole body sensors, and advanced peripheral devices.

Market Trends

The rising demand for gaming peripherals in the United States can be attributed to the growing popularity of online gaming and e-sports. Furthermore, the increasing affordability of gaming peripherals, along with the introduction of augmented reality, virtual reality, high-definition displays, is also bolstering the demand for advanced gaming peripherals. In the United States, the increasing sales of PCs, laptops, and other gaming console systems are further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the wide presence of several gaming hardware manufacturing companies in the country has led to the launch of high-end and innovative product variants. This is further expected to drive the United States market for gaming peripherals in the coming years.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

United States Gaming Peripherals Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Product Type, Gaming Device Type, Technology, Distribution Channel and Region.

Breakup by Product Type:

Headsets

Keyboards

Joysticks

Mice

Gamepads

Others

Breakup by Gaming Device Type:

PC (Desktop/Laptop)

Gaming Consoles

Breakup by Technology:

Wired

Wireless

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

Breakup by Region:

Northeast

Midwest

South

West

