US Electroconvulsive Therapy Devices Market: Future Scope, Technological innovations, Global Industry Analysis and Demand forecast by 2021-2027

Electroconvulsive Therapy Devices Market, in terms of revenue, was estimated to be USD 14.36 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 16.20 Million in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.69% from 2019 to 2025.

Electroconvulsive Therapy Devices Market applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weighs upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate ECT Market place for the forecast 2021– 2027.

Scope of The Report:

The study provides a crucial view of global ECT Market by segmenting the market based on product type, application and region. On the basis of product type, global electroconvulsive therapy devices market is segmented as unilateral and bilateral. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, mental hospitals and others. The regions covered in global electroconvulsive therapy devices market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, global electroconvulsive therapy devices market sub-divided into U.S., Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, Brazil, Mexico, GCC, Africa, etc.

ECT is treatment considered as most safe and effective for certain psychiatric illnesses. ECT is the most common treatment executed for severe or major type of depression. Though, the mechanism of action for this treatment is not fully known. It is said to be affecting central nervous system components such as hormones, neurotransmitters, neurotropic factors and neuropeptides. ECT is a procedure, done under general anesthesia, in which small electric currents are passed through the brain, intentionally triggering a brief seizure.

Electroconvulsive Therapy Devices manufacturers:

Mecta

Ectron

I.E. Somatic

St.Jude Medical

Others

Key Market Segments:

Туре: Unіlаtеrаl, Віlаtеrаl

Аррlісаtіоn: Ноѕріtаlѕ, Ѕресіаltу Сlіnісѕ, Меntаl Ноѕріtаlѕ, Оthеrѕ

ECT appears to cause changes in brain chemistry that can rapidly reverse symptoms of certain mental health conditions. Furthermore, changing lifestyle and increasing exposure to harmful toxins are also expected to attribute to the increasing usage of the device. The occurrence of schizophrenia was approximately 1.1% for the 18 years and above population in 2010. According to the report of National Alliance on Mental Illness, 1 out of 5 adults in the US experience mental illness. Additionally, increasing smoking rate, tobacco consumption and incidence of bacterial infection causing mental instability are the factors primarily responsible for growing cases of mental disorder. According to World Health Organization (WHO), in 2015, over 1.1 billion people smoked tobacco globally. So, increasing long term use of substance abuse linked to depression and anxiety (for example, smoking and tobacco consumption) is expected to increase the usage of ECT devices and foster the market growth within the forecast period.

North America held the largest market share of xx% in 2018. In North America the United States is one and the major revenue contributing countries will always have a special role in the global market. High prevalence of mental disorders is one of the key growth factor in this region. According to the report of National Alliance on Mental Illness, 1 out of 5 adults in the US experience mental illness.

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

