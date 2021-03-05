US Electric Vehicle Powertrain Market 2021: Business Growth, Trend and Forecast -2027

The ‘Electric Vehicle Powertrain Market’ research report provides a succinct analysis on the recent market trends. In addition, the report offers a thorough abstract on the statistics, market estimates and revenue forecasts, which further highlights its position in the industry, in tandem with the growth strategies adopted by leading industry players.

The most important thing to learn from this report is that with this report, the clients can obtain all the futuristic scope and market growth factors. The Electric Vehicle Powertrain market has surpassed its profit bar due to the strategic intelligence on a global scale. The report then highlights potential chances of the market, showcase patterns, benchmarking of products and vital examination. On the basis of the type, the Electric Vehicle Powertrain market has been further bifurcated by geography, application and consumption capability. Based on the product application, the industry classified considering those in demand and are an outcome of technology advancement. In this report, all the factors are mentioned in a bifurcated format such as the geographical, application, end-users, product type, product subtypes, and others.

The electric vehicle powertrain includes batteries, electric motors, and transmissions, which contribute to the generation of electric vehicles that are used to drive or move them.The electric vehicle powertrain consists of an all-electric vehicle that is 100% powered by electricity and hybrid electric vehicles.

Global Electric Vehicle Powertrain market size will reach xx million US$ by 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Electric Vehicle Powertrain.

This industry study presents the global Electric Vehicle Powertrain market size, historical breakdown data (2014-2019) and forecast (2019-2025). The Electric Vehicle Powertrain production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type;

The consumption of Electric Vehicle Powertrain in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders Bosch, ZF, etc.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Bosch

ZF

Cummins

BorgWarner

Deere&Company

Eaton

Dana Incorporated

GKN

Bonfiglioli

Magna International

Electric Vehicle Powertrain Breakdown Data by Type

Battery

Electric Motor

Transmission

Other

Electric Vehicle Powertrain Breakdown Data by Application

Battery Electric Vehicles

Hybrid Electric Vehicles

Electric Vehicle Powertrain Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Electric Vehicle Powertrain Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

GCC Countries

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Electric Vehicle Powertrain status and future forecast,involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Electric Vehicle Powertrain manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, Recent Development and development plans in next few years.

To segment the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Electric Vehicle Powertrain :

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Electric Vehicle Powertrain market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Electric Vehicle Powertrain Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Electric Vehicle Powertrain Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Battery

1.4.3 Electric Motor

1.4.4 Transmission

1.4.5 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Electric Vehicle Powertrain Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Battery Electric Vehicles

1.5.3 Hybrid Electric Vehicles

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Electric Vehicle Powertrain Market Size

2.1.1 Global Electric Vehicle Powertrain Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Electric Vehicle Powertrain Production 2014-2025

2.2 Electric Vehicle Powertrain Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Electric Vehicle Powertrain Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Electric Vehicle Powertrain Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Electric Vehicle Powertrain Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Electric Vehicle Powertrain Market

2.4 Key Trends for Electric Vehicle Powertrain Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Electric Vehicle Powertrain Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Electric Vehicle Powertrain Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Electric Vehicle Powertrain Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Electric Vehicle Powertrain Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Electric Vehicle Powertrain Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Electric Vehicle Powertrain Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Electric Vehicle Powertrain Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

