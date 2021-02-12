US Education Market shoots $2+ Trillion by 2028 with Cisco Systems, Desire2Learn, AWE Acquisition, Blackboard, Pearson PLC, SumTotal Systems, Tata Interactive Systems, Smart Technologies, Saba Software, Promethean, McGraw-Hill Education

The Education market was valued at around USD 1,350 billion in the year 2020 and it is expected to reach approximately USD 2,040 billion by 2028. The U.S. education market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of +4% by 2028.

The US was once a leader for healthcare and education now it ranks 27th in the world. The US now ranks 27th in the world for its levels of healthcare and education, according to a new study. This represents a significant decline from 1990, when it ranked sixth.

Around age six, U.S. children begin primary school, which is most commonly called elementary school. They attend five or six years and then go onto secondary school. After graduating high school (12th grade), U.S. students may go on to college or university. College or university study is known as higher education.

Deficits in government funding for schools. Funding is always an issue for schools and is, in fact, one of the biggest issues facing the American public education system today. For more than 90% of K-12 schools, funding comes from state and local governments, largely generated by sales and income taxes.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 88% of Americans had at least a high school diploma or GED in 2015. Thirty-three percent had a bachelor’s or more, and 12% had an advanced degree such as a master’s or professional degree, or a doctorate.

A new market report documentation has been added with extensive research elements, evaluating the diverse growth propellants in the US Education Market. The report is a mindful representation of robust research activities undertaken by in-house research experts who have critically imbibed the output of various primary and secondary research endeavors in a bid to comprehend the impact of COVID-19 reflected upon the growth trajectory of the US Education market.

Key Players:

Cisco Systems Inc.

Desire2Learn

AWE Acquisition Inc.

Blackboard Inc.

Pearson PLC

SumTotal Systems Inc.

Tata Interactive Systems

Smart Technologies

Saba Software Inc.

Promethean Inc.

Wall Family Enterprise

McGraw-Hill Education

NIIT Limited

ABCmouse

Adobe Systems Inc.

Educomp Solutions Ltd.

Ellucian Company

Owing to the sudden onset of dynamic macro-economic factors such as the outrage of COVID-19, the US Education market has been thoroughly affected by the current developments, thus manifesting in a myriad alterations and tangible deviations from the regular growth course of the US Education market.

A thorough analytical review of the pertinent growth trends influencing the US Education market has been demonstrated in the report to affect unbiased and time-efficient business discretion amongst various leading players, seeking a strong footing in the competitive landscape of the US Education market, which regularly gets influenced in a major way by the ongoing micro and macro-economic factors having a lingering set of implications on the growth trends of the aforementioned market.

Market segmentation:

By Type

cloud-based

on-premises

By Application

Hardware

Software

The following sections of this versatile report on US Education market specifically sheds light on popular industry trends encompassing both market drivers as well as dominant trends that systematically affect the growth trajectory visibly. The report also sheds substantial light on all major key producers dominant in the US Education market, encompassing versatile details on facets such as production and capacity deductions. Substantial light has also been shed upon other key elements such as overall production, activities practiced by key players, best of the industry practices.

