US Digital Health Market Hits US$ 191 Bn by 2028| Apple Inc, McKesson Corporation, Alphabet Inc, Cisco Systems, Cerner Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

The US Digital Health Market is predicted to reach US$ 191.64 billion, progressing at a CAGR of +28% over the period 2021-2028.

Digital health refers to the usage of digital technologies to enable universal healthcare access, improve healthcare quality/outcomes and enhance the health and physical and emotional well-being of populations.

This year’s Digital Health 150 companies are working on software-enabled solutions across 12 core categories. Clinical intelligence & enablement is a leading category in the 2020 cohort, with 26 companies. These tools help providers and payers make clinical decisions to deliver care more effectively and efficiently.

In 2019, funding for all transactions regarding US-based digital health startups was USD 7.4 billion, following Rock Health. By the third quarter of 2020, it has already exceeded USD 9.4 billion, and forecasts estimate about USD 12 billion by the end of the year.

The major players profiled in this report include:

Apple Inc

McKesson Corporation

Alphabet Inc

Cisco Systems, Inc

Cerner Corporation

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc

The report caters to various stakeholders in US Digital Health Market industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts. Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, technology up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics. Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the US Digital Health market.

US Digital Health Market report offers comprehensive data and information about important market dynamics and growth parameters associated with segmentations.

Market segmentation:

Market by Technology:

mHealth

digital health systems

health analytics

tele healthcare

Market by Application:

Services

Hardware

Software

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the US Digital Health market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the US Digital Health market in terms of revenue.

The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the US Digital Health market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The emergence of the COVID-19 outbreak has brought an unprecedented impact on the market scenarios across several business sectors of the industries. However, this time shall pass soon. Increasing support from government administration, favorable initiatives from government, research institutes, clinics, and healthcare systems and several organizations can help in the fight against this COVID-19 pandemic.

Key Benefits:

The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current Market trends, forecasts, and market size from 2021 to 2028 to determine new opportunities.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry.

Top impacting factors & major investment are highlighted in the research.

The major countries in each region are analyzed and their revenue contribution is mentioned.

The market player positioning segment provides an understanding of the current position of the market players active in the market.

