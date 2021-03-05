US Digital Gaming Market Size, Share | Incredible Possibilities, Growth with Industry Study, Detailed Analysis and Forecast to 2027

In its latest report on Digital Gaming Market provides a concise analysis on the recent market trends. The report further includes statistics, market forecasts and revenue estimations, that in addition highlights its status in the competitive domain as well as expansion trends adopted by major industry players.

Digital Games is one of most booming sectors of the Global Media and Entertainment Industry, and it comprises games played on PCs, Mobiles, and Consoles. According to Netscribes Gaming Market Research, the digital games market is expected to have a significant growth at a CAGR of 18.98% (2018-2023) leading to a global digital gaming market size of USD 323.91 Bn by 2023.

Mobile gaming has developed at a staggeringly high rate in recent times and was the largest segment in 2017, followed by Console and PC games. It is the fastest growing segment of the market and is forecasted to grow at a high CAGR through 2018-2023. The segment is gaining traction due to low entry barriers and fast proliferation activities of internet and smartphones across the globe.

PC Games and Console Games hold significant portions of the global digital games revenues. Though the online-browser gaming within PC games have taken a shift to smartphones and tablets, expanded digital purchases on these platforms along with the introduction of new technologies like Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality are driving the markets forward.

Key growth factors:

o The use of internet and smartphones is one of the primary requirements of video games market in the age of digital distribution of games. Thus increased internet and smartphone penetration across the globe is driving the global digital games market.

o Factors like improvement in global economic growth which provides consumers with more disposable income to spend on gaming and increase in the number of worldwide gamers are continuously raising the demand for digital gaming across the globe.

Threats and key players:

o Although the digital gaming industry is forecasted to have a healthy growth globally, still, there is low internet speed and smartphone penetration in several regions of the world which hinders the growth of digital games. Also, often, challenging economic conditions, political unrest and governmental restrictions in regions restrict the growth of digital gaming market. Case in point, the recent political turmoil like Eurozone crisis, Brexit, etc. have challenged the growth of the market.

o Some of the major gaming companies in the Digital Gaming Market are Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts, Take-Two Interactive and Ubisoft.

Chapter 1: Executive summary

1.1. Market scope and segmentation

1.2. Key questions answered

1.3. Executive summary

Chapter 2: Introduction

2.1. Market definitions – PC games, mobile games and console games

2.2. Different business models

2.3. Value chain of games

2.4. Distribution channel analysis: big four companies

2.5. Distribution channel estimation: big four companies

Chapter 3: Global Digital Gaming market overview

3.1. Global market overview

o Global historical (2015-2017) market size (USD Bn)

o Global forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn)

o Geography wise market size (USD Bn) in 2017 and 2023

o Key observations

3.2. Global trends

