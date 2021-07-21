US court almost completely blocks abortion ban | free press

In fact, the Arkansas law banning abortion, even after rape or incest, was supposed to come into effect at the end of July. A judge is blocking that for the time being.

Little Rock (AP) – A US court has blocked an almost complete ban on abortion in the state of Arkansas. A corresponding law should actually come into effect on July 28 – a court has issued an injunction against it.

The law would expose women “to an immediate threat to their constitutional rights,” the judge wrote in her reasoning.

Conservative Governor Asa Hutchinson signed a controversial law in March banning abortion even after rape or incest. The only exceptions are when it comes to saving the mother’s life in a medical emergency.

“Today’s court ruling should serve as a strong warning to abortion opponents in Arkansas and other states that they cannot deprive people of the right to make the very personal decision of whether to have an abortion or continue a pregnancy.” responded a statement, Meagan Burrows of the civil rights organization ACLU, who had opposed the law along with other organizations such as Planned Parenthood.

Many people in the US are now looking to the Supreme Court of the country. He wants to revise a Mississippi law that bans almost all abortions from the 15th week of pregnancy. A decision is expected next spring. Should the court find the law in Mississippi constitutional, it should have fundamental consequences for pregnant women in the US. So far is a fundamental Supreme Court ruling from 1973, which goes by the abbreviation “Roe v. Wade is known for its abortions.

With its decisions on highly controversial issues such as abortion, immigration or same-sex marriage, the Supreme Court repeatedly sets the course for American society. In October, then-US President Donald Trump appointed staunch Catholic Amy Comey Barrett as a judge for life. This enabled him to expand the conservative majority in the Supreme Court to six of the nine seats.