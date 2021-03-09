US Hematologic Malignancies Market Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2021 – 2027

Hematologic Malignancies Market is valued at USD 43929.55 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 89380.09 Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 10.68% over the forecast period.””

Rising incidence of blood cancerdriving the growth of hematologic malignancies market.

Scope of the Hematologic Malignancies Market Report:

Hematological malignancies are the kinds of cancer affecting blood, bone marrow and lymph nodes. It is also called as hematological disease. The many distinct sorts of mature blood cells, like red blood cells for carrying oxygen, white blood cells for immune protection and platelets for wound clotting. It is arise from hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells in the bone marrow. Hematologic malignancies are cancers that begin in these cells, and are subdivided according to which type of blood cell is affected such as Lymphoblastic or lymphocytic and Myelogenous or myeloid . A malignancy in the lymphoid lineage that includes white blood cells such as T lymphocytes and B lymphocytes. For examples include acute lymphoblastic leukemia, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, lymphomas and multiple myeloma. And, malignancy in the myeloid lineage that includes precursor cells to red blood cells, platelets and white blood cells such as granulocytes. For examples, acute myelogenous leukemia and chronic myelogenous leukemia.

Hematologic malignancies market report is segmented on the basis of type, therapy and by regional & country level.Based upontype, Hematologic malignancies market is classified intoLeukemia, Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia, Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, Acute Myeloid Leukemia, Chronic Myeloid Leukemia, Lymphoma,Multiple Myeloma and Others. Based upon therapy,Hematologic malignancies market is classified intoChemotherapy, Radiotherapy, Immunotherapy, Stem Cell Transplantation and Others.

The regions covered in this Hematologic malignancies market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of image-based cytometer is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Hematologic malignancies Companies:

Hematologic malignancies market report covers prominent playersare,

Pfizer Inc

F. Hoffmann-LA Roche Ltd

Sanofi

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

AbbVieInc

Novartis AG

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Celgene Corporation Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company

Others.

Hematologic malignancies Market Dynamics –

Rising incidence of blood cancer and availability of advanced healthcare infrastructure are the majorfactors driving the growth of the hematologic malignancies market. According to Leukemia Research Foundation, in2019, every three minutes, someone is diagnosed with blood cancer more than 175,000 new cases are expected in the United States. Additionally,Leukemia is diagnosed 10 times more often in adults than children.New cases of leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma are expected to account for 10 percent of the estimated 1,762,450 new cancer cases diagnosed in the US in 2019. According to American Cancer Society’s, estimates for leukemia in the United States for 2020 are about 60,530 new cases of leukemia and 23,100 deaths from leukemia in all ages as well as about 19,940 new cases of acute myeloid leukemia in adults only. Moreover, due to the advancement in cancer research, more patients with cancer are being successfully treated will propel growth of markets. However, High capital investment and expensive medicationswill hamper the development of hematologic malignancies market. However, advance development in healthcare sectors and the increasing investment in cancer research is expected to boost the opportunity for the growth of hematologic malignancies market .Governments are additionally presenting good approaches that will enhance the worldwide hematological malignancies market during forecast period.

Hematologic malignancies Market Regional Analysis –

North America is dominating the hematologic malignancies market with the highest share due to rising awareness among the people about advanced treatment for healthcare. Presence of key players, established healthcare infrastructure, and availability of branded drugs are a number of the factors liable for its large share. Besides, favorable government initiatives and increase in number of research collaborations are some of the drivers expected to accelerate the market growth. The growth of this market in this region is primarily driven by the increasing blood cancer patient. In 2016, National Cancer Institutes stated that, there were an estimated 414,773 people living with leukemia in the United States. Cancer is one among the leading causes of death and disease within the U.S. The American Cancer Society (ACS) estimates that roughly 1.7 million new cases of cancer are going to be diagnosed within the U.S. in 2017. According to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, an estimated combined total of 176,200 people in the US are expected to be diagnosed with leukemia, lymphoma or myeloma in 2019. Cancer usually develops in older people; 87% of all cancers in the United States are diagnosed in people 50 years of age or older. U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the number of new cases of leukemia was 14.1 per 100,000 men and women per year and the number of deaths was 6.5 per 100,000 men and women per year.

The Asia Pacific and the Middle East is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing regional market over the forecast period with owing to the increase in healthcare expenditure, rising awareness about early diagnosis, high unmet clinical needs of patients, and availability of effective treatment in emerging countries, such as China and India. Asia Pacific has leading innovation in the treatment of blood cancers by developing and providing transformational treatments that prolong and enhance lives. These are the major factors increase the growth of markets.According to leukemia study report, in 2017, there were 11,923 combined new cases of leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma inAustralia.India has the third highest number of blood cancer patients in the world after the US and China.Blood cancer contributes to 7% of all cancer cases in India.

Key Benefits for Hematologic Malignancies Market Reports –

Global Market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global Market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global Market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global Market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Hematologic malignancies Market Segmentation –

By Type:- Leukemia, Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia, Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, Acute Myeloid Leukemia, Chronic Myeloid Leukemia, Lymphoma, Multiple Myeloma, Others

By Therapy:- Chemotherapy, Radiotherapy, Immunotherapy, Stem Cell Transplantation, Others

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Chapter – Global Hematologic Malignancies Market Overview: Quantitative Analysis Chapter – Global Hematologic Malignancies Market Analysis: Segmentation By Type Chapter – Global Hematologic Malignancies Market Analysis: Segmentation By Application

