US Car Rental Market – Detailed Account Of Growth Drivers, Trends, Opportunities, And Challenges Impacting By 2027

Car rental is a service in which cars are provided on rent to people who do not have access to their own cars, so that they can gain access to a car especially while travelling or during repair. Car rental companies rent automobiles for a short time span, ranging from few hours to few weeks. It assists people with temporary vehicle needs, who do not have their own vehicles or want to travel out-of-town or have damaged vehicle or waiting for fix/insurance compensation. These agencies also offer additional products like insurance, GPS navigation systems, music systems, Wi-Fi and child safety seats.

The conditions for renting rental cars in the U.S. differ from company to company. Customer can rent a car online by visiting their website online, selecting a car they want on rent, selecting destination of pick up and drop off. An online payment facility is also provided to the customers.

Get Free Sample PDF (Including Full TOC, Tables And Figures) of Market @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1332268

The U.S. car rental market is highly consolidated where the top three players accounted for majority of the of the market share. Also, the consolidation may increase in coming years as large firms acquire local firms to expand their portfolio of premium and value brands.

The key factors driving growth of car rental market in the U.S. includes increasing travel expenditure, increasing tourist visits, growing urban population, rising internet penetration, rising population of HNWIs, growing economy, increasing air traffic, rising disposable income and increasing trend of leisure travel. The key trends and development of this market includes introduction of new technologies and increasing autonomous cars in the U.S. However, there are some factors that hinder growth of this market including high number of off-lease vehicles, growth of ride sharing market, over fleeting and heavy capital requirement in the market.

The report “U.S. Car Rental Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2017-2021)” by Koncept Analytics provides an extensive research and detailed analysis of the present market along with future outlook. The report discusses the major growth drivers and challenges of the market, covering U.S. market along with the global market. The report profiles the key players of the market including Enterprise Holdings, Hertz Global Holding and Avis Budget Group.

Get Complete Report With TOC With Tables and Figures @https://www.researchmoz.us/us-car-rental-market-industry-analysis-outlook-20172021-report.html

Table of Content

1. Market Overview

1.1 Car Rental

1.2 Car Rental Business Model

1.3 Car Rental Conditions

1.4 Car Rental Insurance

1.5 Car Rental Revenue and Cost Structure

2. Global Car Rental Market

2.1 Global Car Rental Market by Value

2.2 Global Car Rental Market Forecast by Value

2.3 Global Car Rental Market by Region

2.4 Global Car Rental Market by Customer

2.5 Global Car Rental Rates

3. U.S. Car Rental Market

3.1 U.S. Car Rental Market by Value

3.2 U.S. Car Rental Market Forecast by Value

3.3 U.S. Car Rental Market by Segment

3.3.1 U.S. On Airport Car Rental Market by Value

3.3.2 U.S. On Airport Car Rental Market Value Forecast

3.3.3 U.S. Off Airport Car Rental Market by Value

3.3.4 U.S. Off Airport Car Rental Market Value Forecast

3.4 U.S. Car Rental Market by Volume

3.5 U.S. Car Rental Market Volume Forecast

3.6 U.S. Car Rental Revenue Per Unit (RPU)

3.7 New Vehicles Added in the U.S. Rental Fleet



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Travel Expenditure

4.1.2 Increasing Tourist Visits In the U.S.

4.1.3 Growing Urban Population

4.1.4 Increasing Internet penetration

4.1.5 Strong Economic Growth

4.1.6 Rising Population of HNWIs

4.1.7 Increasing Air Passengers Traffic

4.1.8 Rising Lodging Demand

4.1.9 Increasing Person Trip Volume

4.2 Key Trends & Developments

4.2.1 Increase in Autonomous Cars

4.2.2 New Technologies/Mobile Based Applications

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 Increasing Number of Off-Lease Vehicles

4.3.2 Growth of Car Sharing Market

4.3.3 Heavy Capital Requirement

4.3.4 Over Fleeting

5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Global Market

5.1.1 Revenue and Market Cap Comparison

5.1.2 Global Car Rental Market Share by Company

5.2 The U.S. Market

5.2.1 U.S. Car Rental Market Share by Company

5.2.2 U.S. Car Rental Market Share by Company

5.2.3 U.S. Non-Franchise Locations by Company

5.2.4 U.S. Annual Revenue Per Vehicle Comparison by Company

5.2.5 U.S. Cars in Service Comparison by Company

5.2.6 U.S. Fleet Cost Per Unit Comparison by Company

5.2.7 U.S. Rental Cars Revenue Per Day Comparison by Company



6. Company Profiles

6.1 Enterprise Holdings

6.1.1 Business Overview

6.1.2 Financial Overview

6.1.3 Business Strategies

6.2 The Hertz Global Holding Inc.

6.2.1 Business Overview

6.2.2 Financial Overview

6.2.3 Business Strategies

6.3 Avis Budget Group

6.3.1 Business Overview

6.3.2 Financial Overview

6.3.3 Business Strategies

Continue…

Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=1332268

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Top Trending Reports:

For More Information Kindly Contact: