US Capitol: Man surrenders after police bomb threat | free press

Several parliament buildings had been evacuated as a precaution after an “active bomb threat”. Now a man has surrendered to the Capitol Police Department.

Washington (AP) – A man detained police for hours at the United States Capitol in Washington with a bomb threat, then surrendered to security forces.

The 49-year-old was arrested without resistance, Capitol Police chief Tom Manger said Thursday afternoon (local time) in Washington. It is unclear whether he actually – as he claims – had an explosive device in his vehicle.

Police had previously announced that the suspect had driven a truck to the Library of Congress that morning and stopped there. The driver told police he had a bomb. The man, whose motive was initially unclear, was subsequently discussed about a “peaceful solution”.

Videos appeared on the net that are supposed to show the man in the vehicle. Police have not confirmed the authenticity of the videos. The videos show a man sitting in a car and filming himself. He asked President Joe Biden to speak on the phone. He also spoke about Afghanistan, patriots and a revolution.

On January 6, an angry mob stormed the Capitol. The attackers wanted to prevent Congress – the US parliament – from officially confirming Biden’s election victory over then US President Donald Trump. In April, despite considerably tightened security measures, an attacker killed a police officer outside the parliament building and seriously injured another.