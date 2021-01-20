US Cannabidiol (CBD) Market Industry Size, Share, Upcoming Trends, Business Growth, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2024

The US Cannabidiol (CBD) Market Research Report Forecast 2020 – 2024 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the US Cannabidiol (CBD) market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The U.S. cannabidiol market is estimated to reach US$13.39 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 42.36% for the period spanning 2020-2024.

Segmentation:

Top Key Players in the US Cannabidiol (CBD) Market: Aphria Inc., Canopy Growth Corporation, Aurora Cannabis Inc., Charlotte’s Web Holdings Inc., Medical Marijuana, Inc., and CV Sciences Inc.

The growth of the market has been driven by a growing incidence of Alzheimers disease, upsurge in healthcare expenditure, rising depression rate, increasing geriatric population, mounting online retail sales and expanding urbanization. However, growth of the market would be challenged by high cost of CBD products and side effects associated with CBD products. Some of the noteworthy trends of the market include increasing prevalence of arthritis, rising adoption among millennials, the surging occurrence of chronic disorders and an upswing in sports injuries.

The U.S. cannabidiol market is categorized on the basis of type, distribution channel and product. According to type, the market can broadly be divided into hemp-derived, marijuana-derived and other pharmaceutical/Epidiolex. On the basis of distribution channels, the U.S. cannabidiol market can be bifurcated into dispensary and retail. Whereas, in terms of product, the market can be split into inhalable, confection, sublingual, wellness, beauty/skin, food & beverage, supplements, pet care and pharmaceutical.

The Hemp-derived segment is the fastest-growing market, owing to the massive growth in the healthcare industry across the region, rising number of research findings and the discovery of new therapeutic applications, increase in awareness regarding the benefits of cannabidiol based products, growing application of cannabidiol in food, pharma, and cosmetics.

Scope of the report:

– The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the U.S. cannabidiol market segmented on the basis of type, distribution channel and products.

– The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

– The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Aphria Inc., Canopy Growth Corporation, Aurora Cannabis Inc., Charlotte’s Web Holdings Inc., Medical Marijuana, Inc., and CV Sciences Inc.) are also presented in detail.

This US Cannabidiol (CBD) Market statistical surveying report underlines the leading merchants in this market everywhere throughout the world. This sector of the report includes market depictions, requirements, and product portrayals, manufacture, competence, contact figures, cost, and revenue. In a comparable way, automated gathering, upstream raw materials, and downstream demand studies are administered.

Table Of Content:

Overview: This segment offers an overview of the report to provide an idea regarding the contents and nature of the research report along with a wide synopsis of the global US Cannabidiol (CBD) Market.

Analysis of Leading Players Strategies: Market top players can utilize this analysis to increase the upper hand over their rivals in the market.

Study on Major Market Trends: This segment of the report delivers a broad analysis of the most recent and future market trends.

Forecasts of the Market: The report gives production, consumption, sales, and other market forecasts. Report Buyers will approach exact and approved evaluations of the total market size in terms of value and volume.

Analysis of Regional Growth: This report covered all major regions and countries. The regional analysis will assist market players to formulate strategies specific to target regions, tap into unexplained regional markets, and compare the growth of all regional markets.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2024 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

