US border agency leader resigns amid wave of migrants

WASHINGTON (AP) — The pinnacle of U.S. Customs and Border Safety has resigned from his job main the nation’s largest legislation enforcement company as brokers encounter document numbers of migrants coming into the U.S. from Mexico.

Chris Magnus submitted his resignation to President Joe Biden on Saturday, saying it had been “a privilege and honor” to be a part of the administration.

White Home press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre mentioned Biden had accepted Magnus’ resignation. “President Biden appreciates Commissioner Magnus’ almost forty years of service and the contributions he made to police reform throughout his tenure as police chief in three U.S. cities,” she mentioned.

Two individuals who have been briefed on the matter instructed The Related Press on Friday that Magnus was instructed to resign or be fired lower than a 12 months after he was confirmed. The folks spoke on situation of anonymity as a result of they weren’t approved to handle the matter publicly.

Magnus’s elimination is an element of a bigger shakeup anticipated at Homeland Safety because it struggles to handle migrants coming from a wider vary of nations, together with Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua. This comes as Republicans are prone to take management of the Home in January and are anticipated to launch investigations into the border.

Migrants have been stopped 2.38 million instances on the Mexican border within the fiscal 12 months that ended Sept. 30, up 37% from the 12 months earlier than. The annual complete surpassed 2 million for the primary time in August and is greater than twice the very best stage throughout Donald Trump’s presidency, in 2019.

The Los Angeles Occasions was first to report on the ultimatum. In an announcement to the newspaper, Magnus mentioned he was requested by Homeland Safety Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to step down or be fired.