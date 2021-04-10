US Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Procedures Set for Prosperity in Future

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) is a medical condition in which the prostate gland becomes enlarged. The enlargement of the prostate gland causes urinary tract problems by blocking the flow of urine out of the body. This happens because the prostate gland surrounds the urethra, which is the tube that carries the urine from the urinary bladder to out of the body, and so, the enlargement of the gland squeezes or blocks the urethra, causing discomfort and problems while urinating.

This condition is common in geriatric men, so much so, that almost half of all men in the age bracket 51—60 years suffer from it. As per many studies and reports, up to 90% of all men over the age of 80 years all over the world suffer from benign prostatic hyperplasia. This disease is commonly treated via medications, laser-based treatment, transurethral resection of the prostate (TURP), and various other energy-based treatments such as prostate artery embolization and implants.

Out of the surgical, laser-based, and UroLift procedures, the requirement for UroLift treatment procedures is predicted to rise rapidly in the U.S. in the forthcoming years. The main factors responsible for the growing popularity of these treatment procedures are the increasing aging population, lower-costs of the procedure in comparison to the other energy-based procedures, and increasing provision of insurance coverage for this procedure by many insurance companies in the country.

Out of these, the demand for green light laser-based procedures was observed to be significantly high in the U.S. during the last few years. According to many experts, the main factor responsible for the large-scale adoption of green light laser-based procedures was the fact that these procedures allow faster recovery and cause far lesser short-term side effects in comparison to the other laser-based procedures. Moreover, these procedures significantly improve the comfort level experienced by patients while urinating.

