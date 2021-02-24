US B2B Digital Healthcare Ad Spending Market 2021-28 Impressive Gains with Teladoc Health, Aerotel Medical Systems, Allscripts Healthcare LLC, Medtronic, AMD Global Telemedicine, Philips Healthcare, American Well Corporation, Biotelemetry, Cerner Corporation, Cisco, GE Healthcare

The healthcare and pharma industry are the only US industries to significantly increase its digital ad spend last year. On the B2B side of healthcare, increased demand for medical supplies and personal protective equipment, as well as the absence of industry events, will lead marketers to redirect B2B to digital ads.

Zoom for Telehealth offers a standard feature set for healthcare enterprises and providers, enabling reliable, HIPAA-compliant communications between organizations, care teams, and patients. Zoom for Telehealth includes the following features pre-configured: Cloud-based video, audio, and content sharing.

It was calculated that the total advertising expenditure in North America in 2019 amounted to 253.6 billion U.S. dollars. Due to the impact of the coronavirus on the industry, the spending is expected to fall to 236 billion dollars in 2020, and rebound to 254 billion dollars by the end of 2022.

US B2B Digital Healthcare Ad Spending Will Grow by More Than 40% in 2020.

Research forecast that US B2B digital healthcare ad spending will grow by 41.2% in 2028 to reach $848.1 million. That is the highest growth rate out of all the sectors for which we track B2B digital ad spending.

The US B2B Digital Healthcare Ad Spending Market report gives the 360 degree perspective on the fundamentals of market, definitions, groupings, applications and industry chain review, industry arrangements and plans, item details, forms, cost structures and afterward on. At that point it examine the world’s primary district and economic situations, including the product value, benefit, limit, creation, limit usage, request and development pace of industry.

Key Players:

Aerotel Medical Systems

Allscripts Healthcare LLC

AMD Global Telemedicine Inc.

American Well Corporation

Biotelemetry Inc.

Cerner Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

GE Healthcare Inc. (General Electric)

Honeywell Life Care Solutions

Medtronic Inc.

Philips Healthcare

Teladoc Health Inc.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

The report covers the major driving factors influencing the revenue scale of the US B2B Digital Healthcare Ad Spending Market and details about the surging demand in this area. The report then highlights the latest trends and challenges that leading industry contenders could face. The significant applications and potential business areas are also added to this report. US B2B Digital Healthcare Ad Spending market research is provided for international markets as well as development trends, competitive landscape analysis and development status of key regions. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and analysis of cost structures. This report also shows import/export consumption, supply and demand, costs, prices, revenues and gross margins.

Market Breakup by Component

Software

Hardware

Services

Market Breakup by Communication Technology

Video Conferencing

mHealth Solutions

Others

Market Breakup by Hosting Type

Cloud-based and Web-based

On-premises

Market Breakup by Application

Teleconsultation and Telementoring

Medical Education and Training

Teleradiology

Telecardiology

Tele-ICU

Tele-Psychiatry

Tele-Dermatology

Others

Market Breakup by region

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

The report provides major statistics of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. US B2B Digital Healthcare Ad Spending is explained in detail in various regions and various segments of the industry.

