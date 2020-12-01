US Attorney General: No Evidence of Widespread Election Fraud | Free press

Washington (AP) – According to Secretary William Barr, the US Department of Justice has yet to find evidence of the electoral fraud widely alleged by US President Donald Trump.

“To date, we have not seen any form of fraud that could have led to a different election outcome,” Barr told the US news agency AP.

The Attorney General contradicted Trump. The Republican continues to argue that his Democratic challenger Joe Biden won the Nov. 3 election over mass fraud. Trump has not provided reliable evidence. The incumbent president is attempting to challenge the election results with a wave of lawsuits. Biden will be sworn in as president on January 20.

Meanwhile, Trump is making another attempt to reverse the result of the lost presidential election in the US state of Wisconsin. In a lawsuit filed Tuesday, lawyers for the US president called for more than 220,000 postal ballots to be ignored because they had been submitted illegally. Wisconsin had officially confirmed the election results the day before with Biden’s victory in the state.

The state’s results are key to winning a presidential election. The head of state is not directly elected by the people, but by voters who vote on the basis of the results in their state. According to US media calculations, Democrat Biden has 306 voters behind him, he needs 270 for the presidential election. Trump has 232 voters. Wisconsin casts 10 electoral votes.