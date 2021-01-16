US Asthma Spacers Market New Business Experts Ideas By Laboratoire ProtecSom, HAAG-STREIT GROUP, Koo Medical Equipment, Agaplastic

The US asthma spacers market was valued at US$ 472.92 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 702.27 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2020-2027.

The US asthma spacers market growth is mainly attributed to factors such as increasing prevalence of respiratory conditions and growing awareness regarding the benefits of spacers.

Asthma causes swellings in airways passages, resulting in narrowing of airways to the lungs, further causing trouble in breathing, tightness in the chest, and wheezing and other associated indications. Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) also causes obstructions in airflow. The causes of these conditions are unclear; however, genetic factors, environmental conditions, overweight conditions, and smoking are considered as major risk factors leading to asthma and the COPD. Respiratory conditions are common across the US. The prevalence of conditions such as asthma, COPD, chronic bronchitis, and emphysema is continually increasing in the US.

Cipla Inc., PARI GmbH, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Lupin, HAAG-STREIT GROUP, LaboratoireProtecSom, Monaghan Medical Corporation, Koo Medical Equipment, Agaplastic, and Teleflex Incorporated are among the leading companies operating in the US asthma spacers market.

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected on the US asthma spacers market. It has disrupted the supply chain operations in the country. However, the healthcare authorities and government organizations in the US are focusing on spreading awareness about COVID-19 among asthmatic patients as they are highly vulnerable to other lung infections. Such awareness programs are likely to have positive impact on the adoption of asthma spacers due to precautionary measures, which will eventually drive the market up to certain extent.

Based on product, the US asthma spacers market is segmented into into aerochamber, optichamber, volumatic, and inspirease. The aerochamber segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to the increasing prevalence of respiratory conditions such as asthma and COPD in the US. Further, the easy availability of the product and increasing awareness about benefits of aerochambers are also anticipated to drive the segmental market growth.

High incidence of asthma represents the possibility of increased adoption of inhalers, which will eventually drive the US asthma spacers market during the forecast period. For instance, according to a study published by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, 1 in 13 suffers from asthma in the US. Further, according to the National Health Interview Survey, 2018, 13.6% of the population suffers from asthma in the US. Moreover, according to a study published by the American Lung Association, in 2019, ~16.4 million people in the US were suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disorders.

