US Approves Biontech Vaccine for 12-15 Year Olds | Free press

Good news for the children and adolescents affected by the pandemic: a corona vaccine has now been approved for them in the US.

Silver Spring (dpa) – The US drug authority FDA has also approved the corona vaccine from German vaccine manufacturer Biontech and its US partner Pfizer for children and adolescents aged 12 to 15 years.

The FDA announced that the existing emergency permit for people 16 and older has been amended and expanded accordingly.

Canada was previously one of the first countries in the world to approve the vaccine for 12 to 15 year olds. A corresponding application has also been submitted to the European approval authority EMA; the test can last until the beginning or mid-June.

