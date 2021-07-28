US and Russia talk about disarmament again | free press

Geneva (AP) – The US and Russia nuclear powers have begun a new round of disarmament talks. The prelude was a meeting of the deputy foreign ministers on Wednesday in Geneva.

On the Russian side, Sergei Ryabkov led the delegation, on the American side Wendy Sherman. The one-day meeting focused on future arms control and risk reduction, as well as consolidating “strategic stability,” as delegations said. The talks were agreed upon by US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin at their Geneva summit in June.

“Strategic stability” means a balance of deterrence: for both sides, the consequences of a military attack with nuclear weapons are so negative that they have no incentive to start such a conflict.

The talks are seen as an important signal for global security. The basis is the only remaining major arms control agreement between the United States and Russia: the New Start Nuclear Disarmament Treaty. Shortly before it expired in February, Biden and Putin had reached an agreement on an extension. The New Start Treaty limits both countries’ nuclear arsenals to 800 delivery systems and 1,550 operational warheads each.

The Kremlin welcomed the start of talks. It is a positive sign that experts from both countries have met in Geneva, Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov of the Interfax agency in Moscow said. “We hope that in the course of the contacts we will at least manage to present the respective position more comprehensively,” he said. Concrete results were therefore not expected on the first day.

Earlier, Deputy Foreign Minister Ryabkov had said Moscow had already submitted its position and proposals to Washington in writing before these first talks this year. The meeting should initiate a process of in-depth analysis on both sides, Ryabkov said. The goal is to find points for “working together where there is perspective”.

Kremlin spokesman Peskov said the Putin and Biden summit on June 16 should not be overstated. There is no reason for “illusions”. The talks in Geneva were helpful and constructive, but they also made it clear that there were “serious differences of opinion”. It is true that Putin has stated that he is ready to normalize relations. The US remained an adversary. “Unfortunately, there have been no partnership programs and relationships as of yet,” Peskow said.

In addition to strategic weapons, experts also say that missile defense should be discussed. Analyst Andrei Baklizki from the University of the Russian Foreign Ministry doubted whether this meeting was about concrete topics yet, as he told journalists beforehand: “It is up to both sides to get to know each other and find a basic understanding.”

The US has made several agreements alleging that Russia is not abiding by the rules. One of these is the INF Treaty that bans intermediate-range nuclear weapons on land. Moscow rejected the allegations and instead warned that a departure from the agreements could lead to an arms race.

The US had also withdrawn from the treaty for international military observation flights. In early June, Putin also sealed his country’s exit. The 1992 Open Skies Treaty was seen as an important confidence-building measure.