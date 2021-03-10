US and EU show unity in climate protection | Free press

Brussels (AP) – The EU and the US under the new administration of US President Joe Biden want to work more closely together in their efforts to protect the climate.

“We are committed to renewing our strong alliance in the fight against the climate crisis,” he said in a joint statement Tuesday evening after US climate officer John Kerry’s first visit to Brussels. “We also decided today to work together and with other countries to help the world’s most vulnerable countries to cope with the devastating effects of climate change.”

In Brussels, Kerry called for more ambitious climate protection commitments than in the 2015 Paris Agreement. “Paris alone is not enough to accomplish this task,” said the former US Secretary of State. The Glasgow World Climate Conference in the autumn is the “last best chance” to build on the Paris Agreement.

In the French capital, more than 190 countries agreed at the end of 2015 to stop global warming below 2 degrees, if possible at just 1.5 degrees. However, the specific commitments of the governments are not enough for this – the earth is more likely to be heading for a warming of more than 3 degrees, each time measured against the time before industrialization.

When Kerry arrived, EU Commissioner Frans Timmermans said: “I am absolutely convinced that the United States and Europe can move mountains together.” Kerry also spoke of closing ranks with Europe. The fight against climate change costs billions of billions and is cheaper for citizens than doing nothing. “Now is the time to get together and get the job done,” said Kerry. “We can do it.” Important technologies already exist, others are in full swing. But the years 2020 to 2030 should be “the decade of action”.

In the joint statement, the US reaffirmed its commitment to not emit greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide, methane or nitrous oxide by 2050. The European Union aims to make Europe the first climate-neutral continent by 2050 to emit as much CO2 as it produces. Kerry and EU officials called on all countries in the world to take action to limit global warming.

Washington and Brussels are largely in line with climate protection since the US change of power. Immediately after taking office, new US President Joe Biden arranged for the country to revert to the Paris Agreement, which his predecessor Donald Trump had passed. Biden wants to organize a climate summit on April 22 and in this context also revitalize the “Forum on energy and climate”, which was initiated in 2009 by former President Barack Obama with leading economic powers.