US and Canada abrasives Market Size to Reach USD 11,900 million by 2030

US and Canada abrasives market is expected to exceed USD 11,900 million by 2030 from USD 7,387.5 million in 2019 at a CAGR of 6.5% throughout the forecast period i.e. 2020-2030. The market is anticipated to grow on the back of rising demand for abrasives in the automotive sectors.

The rise in the application fields of abrasives in metal fabrication and automotive sectors boosts the growth of the market. Also, an increase in the manufacturing of electronic constituents and the highest growth in the utilization of medical tools upsurge market growth. Moreover, an increase in demand for bonded abrasives among the e-commerce sector and mounting applications of abrasives in construction, cleaning, maintenance, power generation, and medical devices are some of the key aspects that fuel the growth of the market.

Abrasives are the frequently used substances across several sectors for cleaning the hard surface, grinding, and polishing. Abrasives assist in delivering surface finishing and shape for the material. They are mineral-like substances present in diverse shapes and sizes varying upon the requirement. They are used to clean, abrade, scour, grind, and remove solid substances by the action of rubbing. Two types of abrasives are present in the regional abrasives market as synthetic and natural. Most of the natural abrasives have been substituted by synthetic abrasives in the abrasives market owing to their constant characteristics as needed in industrial applications. Other than natural diamonds, most of the abrasives are adjustable with their characteristics. One of the keys features an abrasive must hold is stiffness and that it must be tougher than the substance to which is polished, ground, or removed.

US and Canada Abrasives Market: Key Players

Avery Abrasives Inc.

Extreme Abrasives

Stanley Black & Decker

Compagnie de Saint-Gobin

Hermes Schleifmittel GmbH

Rapid Abrasives & Accessories Inc.

Pearl Abrasive

Carborundum Universal Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Klingspor AG

US and Canada Abrasives Market: Segments

The Coated Abrasivessegment to grow with the fastest CAGR during 2020-2030

US and Canada abrasives market is segmented by Product Type into Bonded Abrasives, Coated Abrasives, and Super Abrasives. Among these, the coated abrasives segment is estimated to hold the largest market share of xx% in 2019. Owing to the emphasis on speedy development in evolving economies, and the growth of the metal fabrication sector is estimated to shift the preference of both suppliers and consumers towards abrasive. Furthermore, the rising need for coated abrasives in all end-use sectors is projected to upsurge the growth in the abrasives market.

The Natural Abrasives segment to boost at fastest CAGR during 2020-2030

US and Canada abrasives market is segmented by Material Type into Natural Abrasives and Synthetic Abrasives. Among these, the natural abrasives segment is witnessed to hold the largest market share of xx% in the year 2019. The large share of the segment is subject to the huge manufacturing cost and less obtainability. The U.S. is a substantial market for natural materials owing to the manufacturing of garnet in the region.

The Automotive segment to boost at fastest CAGR during 2020-2030

US and Canada Abrasives market is segmented by End-use Industries into Automotive (Only Cars), Automotive Aftermarket Service, Construction, Oil & Gas, Petrochemicals, Aerospace, Food Processing, Pharmaceuticals, Transportation Equipment (Except Cars), Metal Fabrication, Mining, Shipyards, Cannabis, and Others. Among these, the automotive segment is witnessed to hold the largest market share of xx% in the year 2019. Abrasives are utilized for several applications such as coarse sanding, lacquer sanding, repair sanding, and polishing. Superabrasives in the form of diamond discs are most likely favored for grinding and polishing. Rising automotive manufacturing is estimated to fuel the utilization of abrasives in the coming years.

US and Canada Abrasives Market: Market Dynamics

Driver

Increasing Demand for Abrasives in the Automotive Sector

There is a necessity to enhance the productivity of automotive to face the working constraint. An automotive in usual comprises several constituents mostly exterior and interior mirrors, plastic constituents, fuel tanks, air ducts, de-aeration tanks, valve springs. It is crucial to sustaining the dimensional exactness of these constituents to fulfill the operational needs. Abrasives are utilized in finishing the operation of the produced constituents of the automotive. Additionally, the development of electric vehicles may carry on acquiring impetus in the coming years, where many government schemes are encouraging a move away from fossil fuels subject to the numerous ecological apprehensions. Based on all these aspects, the market for abrasives is predicted to grow across the region in the coming years.

Restraint

Severe Government Norms

Strict norms and the absence of raw substances obtainability may hinder market growth and sector viability. Abrasive products’ production needs a huge level of raw components. Demand and supply breaks of raw components may raise product costs which may hinder the sector’s price tendencies.

The market report on US and Canada abrasives also contains the following in-depth analysis:

Abrasives Market Segments:

By Product Type

Bonded Abrasives Coated Abrasives Super Abrasives



By Material Type

Natural Abrasives Synthetic Abrasives



By Application

Cutting Sanding Grinding Blending Finishing Brushing Others

By End-use Industries Automotive (Only Cars) Automotive Aftermarket Service Construction Oil & Gas Petrochemicals Aerospace Food Processing Pharmaceuticals Transportation Equipment (Except Cars) Metal Fabrication Mining Shipyards Cannabis Others

By Region US Canada



