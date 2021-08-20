US and allies bring thousands to safety | free press

Berlin (dpa) – The Bundeswehr has so far rescued more than 1,600 people from Afghanistan during its largest evacuation mission.

As the Bundeswehr announced on Friday, these are German citizens, Afghan local employees and people from a total of 36 other countries. The US military flew by far the majority of those seeking protection. According to the Pentagon, 7,000 people have been there since Saturday.

Other western states also began airlifting operations after the militant Islamist Taliban took power. When asked, NATO headquarters in Brussels said it did not know exactly how many people in total had been taken abroad via the airlift. According to information from the various capitals, there are already more than 10,000. Thousands are still waiting in mounting despair for a chance to leave Afghanistan.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani flew out of the country on Sunday. A few hours later, the Taliban took the 5.4 million inhabitants capital of Kabul without a fight. The time pressure for evacuations is increasing because the US actually wants to finish its withdrawal from Afghanistan by August 31.

It is unclear how many asylum seekers the United States must bring to safety, according to the Defense Department. US President Biden spoke of some 50,000 to 65,000 aid workers, including their families. On Friday, about 6,000 people with valid papers were waiting to be flown out by US military aircraft, US broadcaster CNN reported. The US Armed Forces want to significantly increase the number of people flown out every day. According to the Pentagon, there are planes available for 5,000 to 9,000 people per day.

The British government had announced that it would fly out about 1,000 people a day. Defense Secretary James Heappey told Sky News on Friday that this target had been achieved in the past 24 hours. More than 300 British citizens and more than 2,000 local Afghan workers had left the country by mid-week, according to official figures.

France issues visas on site

The French Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that nearly 500 people had flown out of the country on Thursday evening. Three flights have been organized for this so far. In addition, hundreds of French and Afghan local workers had already been expelled from the country between May and July in anticipation of the current crisis. France pointed out that, unlike other countries, it still issues visas to vulnerable Afghans on the spot.

Spain has flown more than 160 people out of the country. On Friday morning, a second machine started again with 110 Spaniards and Afghans, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced on Twitter. According to the state radio station RNE, Nilofar Bayat, the captain of the Afghan wheelchair basketball team, was among the outliers. In total, Spain wants to bring about 600 people from Afghanistan to safety, the daily El Mundo reports, citing the government.

Italy has set up an airlift with eight military transport aircraft as part of Operation Aquila Omnia. The people are flown from Kabul to Kuwait and from there to Italy. Italy has evacuated about 900 former Afghan workers and their families since June, according to the Defense Ministry. About 800 of them were taken to Italy. More than 1,500 Italian soldiers are involved in the operation.