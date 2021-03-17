US Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market Size, Share, COVID-19 Impact, Growth and Industry Forecast Report 2027

Global Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market is valued at USD 72.89 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 112.53 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period.

A recent report on Immunodiagnostics Market provides a detailed analysis on the industry size, revenue forecasts and geographical landscape pertaining to this business space. Additionally, the report highlights primary obstacles and latest growth trends accepted by key players that form a part of the competitive spectrum of this business.

Get Sample Copy of This Premium Report https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestSample/PostId/352\

**The sample pages of this report is immediately accessible on-demand.**

Ambulatory surgical centers or ASCs are the facilities where surgeries that do not require hospital admission are performed. ASCs deliver cost-effective services and a convenient environment that is less stressful than what many hospitals can offer. Patients who choose to have surgery in an ASC, attain on the day of their procedure; have their surgery in a fully prepared operating room and recover under the care of highly skilled nurses and its all without hospital admission. Whether they are young or old or somewhere in between, patient and their families benefit from the comfortable environment ASCs offer. ASCs may perform surgeries in several specialties or offer their services to one specialty, such as eyecare or sports medicine.

Global ambulatory surgical centers market report is segmented on the basis of type, specialty, treatment and regional & country level. Based on type, global ambulatory surgical centers market is classified as hospital-based ambulatory surgery centers, and free-standing ambulatory surgery centers. Based upon specialty, global ambulatory surgical centers market is classified into single specialty centers and multi-specialty centers. In single specialty centers the market is sub segmented into ophthalmology, orthopedics, gastroenterology, pain management and others. Based upon treatment, global ambulatory surgical centers market is classified as laceration treatment, bone fracture treatment, emergency care service, trauma or accident treatment, and others.

The regions covered in this Global Ambulatory Surgical Centers market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of ambulatory surgical centers is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players –

Global ambulatory surgical centers market report covers prominent players like EBOS Group Limited, IntergraMed America Inc., Nueterra Capital, Aspen Healthcare, Medical Facilities Corporation, Tenet Healthcare Corp, AmSurg Corporation, United Surgical Partners International, HealthCare Appraisers, Inc., Surgery Partners and others.

Market Dynamics–

Rising ageing population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, surge in healthcare costs and advancements in technology are some of the major factors driving the growth of the market. According to the Ambulatory Surgery Center Association (ASCA), procedures performed in ASCs are around 50.0% cheaper than Hospital Outpatient Department (HOPD). The significant cost reduction in the diagnosis, surgical procedures and preventive treatment are also expected to promote the utility of ambulatory surgery centers in the forecast period. However, lack of professionals and reimbursement issues may restrain the growth of market. Moreover, growth of big multi-service ambulatory care centers and increased healthcare investments will surge the opportunity for the market growth in the near future.

Regional Analysis–

North America dominates the ambulatory surgical centers market. This can be credited to quick acceptance of technologically advanced products, government initiatives and M&A activities in this region. For instance: In January 2017, Envision Healthcare acquired Sunshine Radiology, LLC. This acquisition increased the company’s capacity to provide services to over 80 healthcare ambulatory facilities and more than 55 hospitals in Florida.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing economy during the forecast period. Increasing healthcare expenditure due to rising prevalence of chronic diseases and growing cases of hospital readmissions have encouraged the expansion of outpatient centers. In January 2015, Sanofi acquired 20% stake of Apollo Sugar Clinics (diabetes care clinic) in India for USD 15.0 million. The government of China encouraged the use of mobile apps to decrease long waiting lines at outpatient centers as apps provide online appointment and payment systems.

Key Benefits for Market Report–

Global Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Market Segmentation:–

By Type:

Hospital-Based Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Free-Standing Ambulatory Surgery Centers

By Specialty:

Single Specialty Centers Ophthalmology Orthopedics Gastroenterology Pain management Others

Multi-Specialty Centers

By Treatment:

Laceration Treatment

Bone Fracture Treatment

Emergency Care Service

Trauma or Accident Treatment

Others

By Regional & Country Analysis:

North America U.S. Mexico Canada

Europe UK France Germany Italy

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia

Latin America Brazil

The Middle East and Africa GCC Africa



Rest of Middle East and Africa

Request for Methodology Report @https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestMethodology/PostId/352

Table of Content

Chapter 1 Global Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market: Summary and Quantitative Analysis

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Global Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market Revenue Overview

1.3 Global Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market Revenue (USD Billion) and Growth (%) Rate, 2015- 2025

Chapter 2 Global Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market: Overview and Qualitative Analysis

2.1 Executive Summary

2.2 Market Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints

2.4 Market Opportunities

2.5 Market Trends

2.6 Global Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market: SWOT Analysis

2.7 Global Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market: PEST Analysis

2.7 Global Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.8 Global Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market: Attractiveness Analysis

2.8.1 Global Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market: Attractiveness Analysis by Type

2.8.2 Global Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market: Attractiveness Analysis by Grade

2.8.3 Global Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market: Attractiveness Analysis by Regional

Chapter 3 Competitive Analysis

3.1 Global Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market

3.1.1 Global Ambulatory Surgical Centers market Revenue (USD Billion), By Players 2018

3.1.2 Global Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market Revenue Share (%), By Players 2018

Chapter 5 Global Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market: By Product Type

5.1 Global Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market Share (%), By Product Type, 2018

5.2 Global Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market Revenue (USD Billion), By Product Type, 2015 – 2025

5.3 Global Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market Revenue (USD Billion), By Retro,2015-2025

5.4 Global Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market Revenue (USD Billion), 2015-2025

5.4 Global Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market Revenue (USD Billion), 2015-2025

5.5 Global Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market Revenue Share (%), By Product Type, 2015 – 2025

5.6 Global Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market Revenue Market Share (%), By Product Type, 2015-2025

Chapter 6 Global Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market: By Product Type

6.1 Global Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market Share (%), By Product Type, 2018

6.2 Global Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market Revenue (USD Billion), By Type, 2015 – 2025

Chapter 7 North America Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market Analysis

7.1 North America Market Snapshot

7.1.1 North America Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market Revenue and Growth Rate (%), 2015-2025.

7.1.2 North America Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market Revenue (USD Billion) Overview, by Country, 2015 – 2025

7.1.3 North America Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market Revenue (USD Billion) and Growth Rate (%), 2015 – 2025.

7.1.5 North America Ambulatory Surgical Centers Revenue (USD Billion) Overview, By Product Type, 2015-2025

7.1.6 North America Ambulatory Surgical Centers Revenue (USD Billion) Overview, By Product Type , 2015-2025

Chapter 8 Europe Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market Analysis

8.1 Europe Market Snapshot

8.1.1 Europe Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market Revenue and Growth Rate (%), 2015-2025.

8.1.2 Europe Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market Revenue (USD Billion) Overview, by Country, 2015 – 2025

8.1.3 Europe Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market Revenue (USD Billion) and Growth Rate (%), 2015 – 2025.

8.1.5 Europe Ambulatory Surgical Centers Revenue (USD Billion) Overview, By Product Type, 2015-2025

8.1.6 Europe Ambulatory Surgical Centers Revenue (USD Billion) Overview, By Type, 2015-2025

Chapter 9 Asia Pacific Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market Analysis

9.1 Asia Pacific Market Snapshot

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market Revenue and Growth Rate (%), 2015-2025.

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market Revenue (USD Billion) Overview, by Country, 2015 – 2025

9.1.3 Asia Pacific Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market Revenue (USD Billion) and Growth Rate (%), 2015 – 2025.

9.1.5 Asia Pacific Ambulatory Surgical Centers Revenue (USD Billion) Overview, By Product Type, 2015-2025

9.1.6 Asia Pacific Ambulatory Surgical Centers Revenue (USD Billion) Overview, By Type, 2015-2025

Chapter 10 Latin America Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market Analysis

10.1 Latin America Market Snapshot

10.1.1 Latin America Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market Revenue and Growth Rate (%), 2015-2025.

10.1.2 Latin America Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market Revenue (USD Billion) Overview, by Country, 2015 – 2025

10.1.3 Latin America Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market Revenue (USD Billion) and Growth Rate (%), 2015 – 2025.

10.1.5 Latin America Ambulatory Surgical Centers Revenue (USD Billion) Overview, By Product Type, 2015-2025

10.1.6 Latin America Ambulatory Surgical Centers Revenue (USD Billion) Overview, By Type, 2015-2025

Chapter 11 Middle East & Africa Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market Analysis

11.1 Middle East & Africa Market Snapshot

11.1.1 Middle East & Africa Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market Revenue and Growth Rate (%), 2015-2025.

11.1.2 Middle East & Africa Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market Revenue (USD Billion) Overview, by Country, 2015 – 2025

11.1.3 Middle East & Africa Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market Revenue (USD Billion) and Growth Rate (%), 2015 – 2025.

11.1.5 Middle East & Africa Ambulatory Surgical Centers Revenue (USD Billion) Overview, By Product Type, 2015-2025

11.1.6 Middle East & Africa Ambulatory Surgical Centers Revenue (USD Billion) Overview, By Type, 2015-2025

Get Full Report:https://brandessenceresearch.com/healthcare/ambulatory-surgical-centers-market

About Us: Brandessence Market Research and Consulting Pvt. ltd.

Brandessence market research publishes market research reports & business insights produced by highly qualified and experienced industry analysts. Our research reports are available in a wide range of industry verticals including aviation, food & beverage, healthcare, ICT, Construction, Chemicals and lot more. Brand Essence Market Research report will be best fit for senior executives, business development managers, marketing managers, consultants, CEOs, CIOs, COOs, and Directors, governments, agencies, organizations and Ph.D. Students. We have a delivery center in Pune, India and our sales office is in London.

Contact us at: +44-2038074155 or mail us at sales@brandessenceresearch.com

Article: https://businessstatsnews.com Blog: http://www.dailyindustrywatch.com Blog: https://marketsize.biz Blog: https://technologyindustrynews.com Blog: https://marketstatsreport.com Website: https://brandessenceresearch.com/