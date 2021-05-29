US also imposes sanctions on Belarus | free press

With the emergency landing of a passenger plane, Belarus is maneuvering ever deeper into the confrontation with the West. The US is now also imposing further sanctions.

Washington / Moscow (dpa) – After the EU, the US has now also decided to impose sanctions on Belarus over the emergency landing of a passenger plane in Minsk.

Sanctions against nine Belarusian state-owned companies will reappear in the coming weeks, US President Joe Biden’s spokeswoman Jen Psaki said. In consultation with the EU and other partners, the United States has also prepared targeted sanctions against “key figures in the regime” of ruler Alexander Lukashenko.

The US State Department has also issued a travel warning for Belarus. The FAA warned airlines to be “extremely careful” when flying over Belarus. The EU had already agreed new sanctions on Monday – a day after the emergency landing. In addition, the European Commission promised Belarus a support package of three billion euros. However, it should only be activated when the former Soviet Republic has “initiated a democratic transition”.

The confrontation between Belarus and the West had come to a head when Lukashenko grounded a Ryanair passenger plane last Sunday to arrest one of his opponents. Opposition activist and blogger Roman Protassewitsch has been incarcerated ever since. His girlfriend Sofia Sapega, who is a Russian citizen, was arrested along with him. The fate of the two is uncertain.

Pressured by the new sanctions, Lukashenko, whose country depends on Russia’s economic infusion, met with Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin on Friday night. During the five-hour meeting in Sochi on the Black Sea, the politician, often criticized as Europe’s “last dictator”, complained about mounting pressure from the West. State airline Belavia is being punished with EU measures, although it has nothing to do with the emergency landing. Putin repeatedly assured support in the confrontation with the West.

Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tichanovskaya on Saturday called for solidarity actions with political prisoners from exile in Lithuania. Her supporters see the 38-year-old as the real winner of last August’s presidential election, which is widely regarded as rigged. However, 66-year-old long-term ruler Lukashenko was declared the official winner. His power apparatus acted brutally against the massive protests that followed. Even then, the EU and the US had already imposed sanctions.

