US agency relaxes requirements for vaccinated people | Free press

Washington (dpa) – Given the rapidly growing number of vaccinated people in the US, corona requirements for public life are being further relaxed.

The US health agency CDC released new recommendations on Tuesday that fully vaccinated individuals no longer need to wear a mask for many outdoor activities. US President Joe Biden spoke of “astonishing progress” in the fight against the corona virus. However, he cautioned that there was still much to be done and stressed that the relaxation was an incentive for those who had not yet been vaccinated to receive the injection.

According to the new CDC recommendations, walking, biking, meeting in smaller groups, or going outside to restaurants are safe for fully vaccinated people, even without a mask. For larger gatherings outdoors, the wearing of a mask is also recommended for vaccinated persons. This also applies to many activities in closed spaces, such as shopping or a visit to the hairdresser.

Biden said those who were fully vaccinated could do more things safely, such as having a picnic with friends in the park without a mask. This is another reason to get vaccinated quickly. “It has never been easier.” The vaccination is free. 90 percent of Americans also have a vaccination station within five miles of their home.

CDC boss Rochelle Walensky said the reason for the new demands was that the virus will be transmitted mainly in closed rooms. She praised the progress made in vaccination and said the number of new infections has recently dropped by more than 20 percent on a seven-day average. That’s a “hopeful” decline. As the US vaccination campaign progressed, the agency had already gradually relaxed its recommendations for limiting socializing and travel.

According to the CDC, about 29 percent of the entire population in the US is already fully vaccinated: 37 percent of adults and more than 67 percent of the elderly 65 and older. More than half of all adults in the United States have received at least one dose of vaccine, and more than 81 percent of the elderly. In total, about 230 million doses of vaccine were administered. In the United States, all citizens 16 and older are now eligible for the vaccination – regardless of age or risk group.

However, the rapid pace of the vaccination campaign could quickly slow down as a significant portion of the population criticizes vaccination: Over 20 percent of citizens said they did not want a vaccination, according to a recent survey. The government wants to convince these skeptics of a vaccination shot.

Biden said that when he took office in January, thousands of people died every week, mostly the elderly. At that time, less than one percent of the elderly had been fully vaccinated. In the meantime, the figures have changed drastically. Now thousands of lives would be saved every day.

There are currently three vaccines available in the United States. Moderna and Pfizer / Biontech vaccines are each administered in two doses. One syringe is sufficient for the Johnson & Johnson substance. Humans are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after the last required vaccination.

In absolute numbers, the United States is the hardest hit by the corona pandemic worldwide with more than 32 million infections reported so far – and more than 572,000 deaths related to the corona virus. Biden had prioritized the fight against the pandemic and sped up the vaccination campaign enormously by taking several measures.

When he took office, he initially set a goal to deliver 100 million vaccine doses in his first 100 days in office. This was achieved after just 60 days. Biden then doubled the target to 200 million vaccinations, reaching this before the 100-day period was up – after well over 90 days. This Thursday, Biden will be in office for 100 days.