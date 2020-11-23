Urology Devices Market 2020: Incredible Possibilities, Growth With Industry Study, Detailed Analysis And Forecast To 2026 | Major Giants – Stryker, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cardinal Health

Urology Devices Market research report comprises of several parameters which are thoroughly studied by the experts. Market research analysis and data lend a hand to businesses for the planning of production, product launches, costing, inventory, purchasing and marketing strategies. This market study considers a market attractiveness analysis, where each segment is benchmarked based on its market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness. Market info can be explained more specifically in terms of breakdown of data by manufacturers, region, type, application, market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities, challenges, emerging trends, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors.

Global urology devices market is registering a substantial CAGR of 7.21% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market can be attributed due to surge in demand for minimally invasive surgery and non-invasive treatment devices and various innovations and product launches in the urology devices division is contributing to the market growth.

Market Definition: Global Urology Devices Market

With the rise in the obese and elderly population and very high prevalence of kidney failures have raised the need for urology treatment which has created a broad market for urology devices. The urology devices are used for the diagnosis for various diseases and disorders associated with urinary tract systems. These devices are helpful in treating chronic kidney diseases such as kidney stone, prostate enlargement bladder cancer and prostate cancer. Urology Devices enables efficient and reduced treatment and recovery time among patients. Urology devices are widely used in hospitals and clinics.

Market Drivers

The rise in the condition of urologic conditions is driving the market growth

The technological innovations and advancements is contributing to the market growth

The proper development in hospital infrastructure is fueling the market growth

The rise in the demand for minimally invasive surgeries has driven the market growth

Market Restraints

The urology devices are very costly which hinders the market growth

The stringent regulations and compliances for urology devices have hampered the market growth

The poor reimbursement policies act as a restraint in the market growth

Urology Devices Market Country Level Analysis:

The countries covered in the Urology Devices Market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Leading Urology Devices manufacturers/companies operating at both regional and global levels:

Medtronic, Siemens, Abbott, GENERAL ELECTRIC, BD, Stryker, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cardinal Health, Intuitive Surgical, Cook, Olympus Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Services, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Baxter, Richard Wolf GmbH, Dornier MedTech., KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, Endo Pharmaceuticals, HealthTronics, MEDI TECH DEVICES PVT LTD, and Coloplast Corp. among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, Boston Scientific Corporation had launched AdVance XP Male Sling System in the U.S. for male stress urinary incontinence (SUI). This device will provide ease of placement and stability and is also available in long sling lengths. This product launch had leveraged the company platform with the latest technology and has expanded its product portfolio.

In September 2018, Boston Scientific Corporation had launched LithoVue Empower Retrieval deployment device. It was designed to be used with LithoVue Single-Use Digital Flexible Ureteroscope. It had improved efficiency required at the time of stone procedures. This product launch has expanded the product portfolio of the company as well as made treatment cost-effective as well as according to the needs of the customers and patients.

Table Of Contents: Urology Devices Market



Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers And Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

