Urodynamics Equipment and Disposables Market to Make Great Impact in Near Future

Global Urodynamics Equipment and Disposables Market is valued approximately USD 196.5 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.00% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Urodynamics studies consist of a series of examinations that are useful to obtain functional information regarding bladder emptying, filling and urine storage. Urodynamics tests are generally performed on patients suffering from various urological conditions such as stress incontinence, urinary incontinence and lower urinary tract symptoms.

Presently, technology has remained the most crucial aspect in the healthcare sector. Over the years, realizing the potential for business with a steadily growing population becoming victim to nephrological conditions, companies in the global urodynamics equipment and disposables have felt the need to create advances products. Also, the key players are focusing on strategies such as product launch, innovation and merger & acquisition to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition. Increasing Incidence of Urological Dysfunctions along with the incidence of these chronic disorders would drive the growth of the market during the forecast period of 2020-2027. As per the Study of Phoenix physical therapy in 2018, Urinary incontinence affects nearly 200 million women worldwide. Also, the 25 million adult Americans suffering from the problem of urinary incontinence, in which 75-80% of those are females. With this high prevalence of urinary incontinence leads to rise urinary tract infections which would increase the demand for urodynamics equipment and disposables, thereby reinforcing the growth of the market. However, lack of staff with pediatric urodynamics experience is hampering the growth of the market during the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of global Urodynamics Equipment and Disposables market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region due to the large patient population, increased disease awareness among people in the region, and measures adopted by them for the prevention of diseases. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Albyn Medical, Ltd

American Medical Systems, Inc.

ANDROMEDA medizinische Systeme GmbH

BEAC Biomedical

Cook Urological, Inc.

CooperSurgical, Inc

Covidien, Ltd.

Kendall

C.R. Bard, Inc.

Ethicon, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Analyzer

Reagent

Others

By Application:

Urine flow Rate Determination

Bladder Pressure Volume Measurement

Urine Pressure Measurement

Urethral Pressure Distribution Determination

Sphincter Electromyography

Bladder Urethrography

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Urodynamics Equipment and Disposables Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors