Urodynamics Equipment and Disposables Market Increasing Demand with Leading Player, Comprehensive Analysis, Forecast 2027
Global Urodynamics Equipment and Disposables Market is valued approximately USD 196.5 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.00% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Urodynamics studies consist of a series of examinations that are useful to obtain functional information regarding bladder emptying, filling and urine storage. Urodynamics tests are generally performed on patients suffering from various urological conditions such as stress incontinence, urinary incontinence and lower urinary tract symptoms. Presently, technology has remained the most crucial aspect in the healthcare sector.
Over the years, realizing the potential for business with a steadily growing population becoming victim to nephrological conditions, companies in the global urodynamics equipment and disposables have felt the need to create advances products. Also, the key players are focusing on strategies such as product launch, innovation and merger & acquisition to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition. Increasing Incidence of Urological Dysfunctions along with the incidence of these chronic disorders would drive the growth of the market during the forecast period of 2020-2027. As per the Study of Phoenix physical therapy in 2018, Urinary incontinence affects nearly 200 million women worldwide. Also, the 25 million adult Americans suffering from the problem of urinary incontinence, in which 75-80% of those are females. With this high prevalence of urinary incontinence leads to rise urinary tract infections which would increase the demand for urodynamics equipment and disposables, thereby reinforcing the growth of the market. However, lack of staff with pediatric urodynamics experience is hampering the growth of the market during the forecast period of 2020-2027.
The regional analysis of global Urodynamics Equipment and Disposables market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region due to the large patient population, increased disease awareness among people in the region, and measures adopted by them for the prevention of diseases. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Analyzer
Reagent
Others
By Application:
Urine flow Rate Determination
Bladder Pressure Volume Measurement
Urine Pressure Measurement
Urethral Pressure Distribution Determination
Sphincter Electromyography
Bladder Urethrography
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
