Urgent Care Center Market Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Market Forecast 2021 to 2027

Urgent Care Center Market is valued at USD 19.38 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 26.87 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 4.78% over the forecast period.

Global Urgent Care Center Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2021-2027. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and injuries is one of the major factors driving the growth of Global Urgent Care Center Market.

Scope of Global Urgent Care Center Market Report–

Urgent care centers are also referred as emergency care centers. It is suitable if patient need care for a minor medical emergency or if patient require other medical services like lab work and vaccinations. These centers are convenient and widely accessible. It is prepared for major injuries or traumas in emergency situations. Urgent care centers are also designed to diagnose and treat minor injuries or illnesses. Urgent care centers can be accessed by people, without an appointment or referral, when patients are experiencing an urgent health problem.

Global Urgent Care Center Market report is segmented on the basis of medical service, ownership and by regional & country level. Based upon medical service, urgent care center market is classified into physical examinations, immunization & vaccination, acute illness treatment, injury treatment and others. Based upon ownership, urgent care center market is classified into corporate-owned urgent care centers, physician-owned urgent care centers, multiple-physician-owned urgent care centers, single-physician-owned urgent care centers, hospital-owned urgent care centers and other urgent care centers.

The regions covered in this urgent care center market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of urgent care center is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Urgent Care Center Companies:

CareSpot Express Healthcare LLC

Patient First

MD Now

Concentra, Inc.

FastMed Urgent Care

MedExpress

U.S. HealthWorks, Inc

MinuteClinic, LLC

NextCare

Others.

Global Urgent Care Center Market Dynamics –

The rising prevalence of accidents and chronic diseases is one of the major factors driving the demand for urgent care centers. According to World Health Organization (WHO), an estimated 17.9 million people died from CVDs in 2016, among these deaths, 85% are due to heart attack and stroke. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2017, coronary heart disease is the most common type of heart disease, died 365,914 peoples. According to WHO, about 56.9 million global deaths, in 2016. In addition, the geriatric population is more liable to different chronic diseases like cardiovascular diseases will increase growth of urgent care centers market. According to WHO, almost 23.6 million people will die from CVDs, mainly from heart disease and stroke by 2030. However, cost-effective care offered by such type of urgent care centers may hamper the growth of the global urgent care centers market. In spite of that, increasing advance developments in healthcare centers and the investment in urgent care centers can offer new opportunities for the further growth of the market.

Global Urgent Care Center Market Regional Analysis–

North America is expected to dominate the global urgent care center market with the potential rate due to the rising incidences of injuries and advanced healthcare infrastructure in this region. According to The National Safety Council (NSC), an American is inadvertently injured every second and killed every three minutes by an unavoidable event like, a vehicle crash, a drug overdose, a fall, a drowning or sudden incident and more than 14,803 people died accidentally in 2016 than in 2015.

Europe is second largest market for urgent care center and the growth attributed to the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and injuries in this region. According to the European Heart Network AISBL, cardiovascular disease (CVD) causes 3.9 million deaths in Europe and over 1.8 million deaths in the European Union (EU). In addition, more than 85 million people in Europe were living with CVD and almost 49 million people were living with CVD in the EU in 2015.

The Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing regional urgent care center market over the forecast period owing to the rising incidences of cardiovascular and sports related injuries in this region. According to the National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention, Coronary heart disease is the most common type of heart disease, killing 365,914 people in 2017.

Global Urgent Care Center Market Segmentation:–

By Medical Service: Physical Examinations, Immunization & Vaccination, Acute Illness Treatment, Injury Treatment, Others

By Ownership: Corporate-Owned Urgent Care Centers, Physician-Owned Urgent Care Centers, Multiple-Physician-Owned Urgent Care Centers, Single-Physician-Owned Urgent Care Centers, Hospital-Owned Urgent Care Centers, Other Urgent Care Centers

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Chapter – Global Urgent Care Center Market Overview: Quantitative Analysis Chapter – Global Urgent Care Center Market Analysis: Segmentation By Type Chapter – Global Urgent Care Center Market Analysis: Segmentation By Application

