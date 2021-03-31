Urgent Care Apps Market Market Analysis By Industry Share, Merger, Acquisition, Size Estimation, New Investment Opportunities, Statistics, Overview, and Forecast till 2027

Rising demand for patient-centered treatment and increasing adoption of mobile apps for reduction in healthcare costs are driving the urgent care apps market.

The global urgent care apps market is projected to reach USD 7,931.1 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Rising adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) in the healthcare industry for high-quality healthcare outcomes is expected to boost the global urgent care apps market during the forecast period. However, alternative solutions such as instant messaging applications and concerns associated with cyber-attacks are expected to impede the global urgent care apps market during the forecast period.

Key Highlights of Report

The emergency care & training segment is expected to lead the market throughout the forecast period. The specialized smartphone app for hospitals can quickly detect emergency situations with convenience. In an emergency circumstance, the mobile application can notify health care providers of urgent situations, and healthcare professionals can quickly provide all the essential information through the app.

The North America region is anticipated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. Growing adoption of new-technology solutions in healthcare, availability of developed healthcare infrastructure, and increasing penetration of smartphones are expected to boost the market in the region during the forecast period.

Key market participants include PatientSafe Solutions, Inc., TigerConnect, Inc., Siilo Holding B.V., Medisafe Limited, Hospify Limited, Allm Inc., CommuniCare Technology, Inc. (Pulsara), Voalte, Inc., Vocera Communications, Inc., and Alaya Care Inc.

Emergen Research has segmented the global urgent care apps market on the basis of type, clinical area, deployment, usage, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027) Collaboration Apps & In-hospital Communication Triaging Apps & Pre-hospital Emergency care Post-hospital Applications

Clinical Area Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027) Cardiac Conditions Stroke Trauma Others

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027) Cloud-based On-premises

Usage Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027) Medication Management Emergency Care & Training Symptom Checking Rehabilitation



Regional Analysis:

The authors of the global Urgent Care Apps market report have taken into consideration the market mechanism of both the developing and developed regions. The regional analysis section of the report provides significant data and information about the different market regions, along with a country-wise analysis of the Urgent Care Apps industry, intending to enable readers to formulate effective business expansion strategies. Furthermore, the report also assesses the global Urgent Care Apps market in terms of market reach and consumer base in the key geographical regions of the world.

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Urgent Care Apps Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Urgent Care Apps Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. The growing demand for patient-centred treatment

4.2.2.2. The growing adoption of personalized medical treatment applications

4.2.2.3. The increasing adoption of mobile apps for healthcare cost reduction

4.2.2.4. The increasing penetration of smartphones

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Issues related cyber-attacks

4.2.3.2. Availability of alternative solutions

4.2.3.3. Lack of better internet connectivity in underdeveloped nations

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Urgent Care Apps Market By Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Collaboration Applications & In-Hospital Communication

5.1.2. Triaging Applications & Pre-Hospital Emergency care

5.1.3. Post-Hospital Applications

Chapter 6. Urgent Care Apps Market By Clinical Area Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

6.1. Clinical Area Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Cardiac Conditions

6.1.2. Stroke

6.1.3. Trauma

6.1.4. Others

Chapter 7. Urgent Care Apps Market By Deployment Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

7.1. Deployment Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

7.1.1. Cloud-based

7.1.2. On-premises

