Urea Market Share, Size, Growth, Demand and Forecast Till 2026: IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Urea Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global urea market exhibited stable growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 3% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Urea is an organic nitrogenous compound with the chemical formula CH4N2O. It is a colorless, crystalline solid characterized by its high solubility and neutral pH. It is either naturally created in humans as well as other mammals and amphibians by protein metabolism or can be synthesized by combining ammonia with carbon dioxide (CO2) under high pressure. It is widely utilized as a fertilizer and animal feed additive in the agricultural sector. It provides nitrogen to the plants to promote healthy growth and assists them during the photosynthesis process. Apart from this, the compound finds extensive utilization across the chemical, medical and automotive industries in the manufacturing of plastics, pharmaceuticals, adhesives, laminates, and resins.

Urea Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the urea market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Acron

BASF SE (OTCMKTS: BASFY)

BIP (Oldbury) Limited

EuroChem

Jiangsu sanmu group Co. Ltd.

Koch Fertilizer LLC

OCI Nitrogen (OTCMKTS: OCINF)

Petrobras (NYSE: PBR)

Qatar Fertiliser Company

SABIC (TADAWUL: 2010)

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS: YARIY)

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the urea market on the basis of grade, application, end-use industry and region.

Breakup by Grade:

Fertilizers Grade

Feed Grade

Technical Grade

Breakup by Application:

Nitrogenous Fertilizer

Stabilizing Agent

Keratolyte

Resin

Others

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Agriculture

Chemical

Automotive

Medical

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

