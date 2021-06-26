Urban Planning Software Market to See Major Growth by 2026 | Autodesk, ESRI, Bentley

The latest study released on the Global Urban Planning Software Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Urban Planning Software market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.

Definition and Brief Information about Urban Planning Software:

Urban planning software is a software that is used to plan urban layouts and design 3D models for urban environments. City planners and architects widely use urban planning software in order to get a 3d view of how their urban designs would look in the real world. The Urban Planning Software industry is expected to grow in the forecasted period owing to largely in response to the recovery of construction markets and a trend toward urbanization. Apart from this, the government initiation for various new projects has created a heightened demand for industry products, despite significant local budget shortfalls.

This Report also covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers such as: Autodesk Inc. (United States),ESRI (United States),Bentley (United Kingdom),Lumion (Netherlands),ArcGIS Urban (India),SimWalk (Switzerland),City Form Lab (United States),Holistic City (United Kingdom)

Market Trends:

Urban Planners are Leveraging Smart City Ecosystems by Adopting Spate of Digital Technologies in Mobility and Infrastructure Development, with an Aim in Improving The Quality of Life

Market Drivers:

Adoption of Centralized Decision-making Model to Boost Market Growth

The Rapid Pace of Urbanization in Several Parts of the World

Governments are increasingly focused on meeting a wide variety of complex needs in city infrastructure by deploying GIS tools and technologies. Several macroeconomic trends and several technology trends fuel growth in the urban planning software and services market

Market Opportunities:

Increase in Smart City Project Plans

The rapid pace smart city with which smart city initiatives are being implemented in developing economies has helped urban planners developing regions to meet complex mobility and infrastructure needs

The Global Urban Planning Software Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Architects, City Planners, Creative Departments), Deployment Type (Cloud, On-Premise), End User (Government, Real Estate & Infra Companies)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

