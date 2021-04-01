Urban Air Mobility Market Investment Opportunities,Industry Share & Trend Analysis Report to 2027

The growing need for an alternative mode of transportation and smart city initiatives will drive the urban air mobility market.

The global Urban Air Mobility market is forecasted to be worth USD 15.54 Billion by 2030, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. An increase in the population has resulted in a rise in on-road traffic, thus providing lucrative opportunities for the development of the urban air mobility market. The administration of urban mobility still often operates in an environment that is extremely fragmented and hostile to change. Mobility systems often even do not respond adequately to emerging customer needs, combining single steps of the mobility value chain into a consolidated system.

Request a Sample Report with Table of Contents and Figures to click Here: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/314

Key Highlights From The Report

In June 2019, Airbus, Group ADP, and the RATP Group, along with the Paris Ile-de-France region and the French civil aviation authority (DGAC), have announced the launch of a feasibility study to demonstrate an urban system of vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) vehicles for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

The pilot-based operation makes it easier for the market players to manufacture VTOL aircraft and aid them in getting rid of a massive amount of expenses in the autonomous R&D. This type of operation is safer and also implies a lesser amount of research and development costs.

Europe is forecasted to be a significant regional ground for the urban air mobility market. The UAM initiative undertaken by the European Innovation Partnership on EIP-SCC (Smart Cities and Communities) has been taken into consideration by various European countries to explore the potential of drones in an urban context.

Key participants include Airbus A3, AIRSPACEX, Aurora Flight Sciences (A Boeing Company), CityAirbus (Airbus Helicopters), Carter Aviation, Bartini, Passenger Drone, Lilium Aviation, Volocopter, and Vimana, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Urban Air Mobility Market on the basis of operations, component, range, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2023-2030) Infrastructure Charging Stations Vertiports Traffic Management Platform Air Taxis Air Shuttles Air Metros Last-Mile Delivery Air Ambulance Personal Aerial Vehicle Cargo Aerial Vehicle Operations Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2023-2030) Piloted Autonomous Hybrid Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2023-2030) Intercity Intracity



Regional Analysis:

The authors of the global Urban Air Mobility market report have taken into consideration the market mechanism of both the developing and developed regions. The regional analysis section of the report provides significant data and information about the different market regions, along with a country-wise analysis of the Urban Air Mobility industry, intending to enable readers to formulate effective business expansion strategies. Furthermore, the report also assesses the global Urban Air Mobility market in terms of market reach and consumer base in the key geographical regions of the world.

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

ORDER NOW (Customized Report Delivered as per Your Specific Requirement)@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/314

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Urban Air Mobility Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Urban Air Mobility Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Implementation of advanced technology

4.2.2.2. Significantly longer brake life (up to 3X more than steel)

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Use of other alternatives like reverse thrust, air braking, and drogue parachutes

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Urban Air Mobility Market By Component Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Component Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Infrastructure

5.1.1.1. Charging Stations

5.1.1.2. Vertiports

5.1.1.3. Traffic Management

5.1.2. Platform

5.1.2.1. Air Taxis

5.1.2.2. Air Shuttles

5.1.2.3. Air Metros

5.1.2.4. Last-Mile Delivery

5.1.2.5. Air Ambulance

5.1.2.6. Personal Aerial Vehicle

5.1.2.7. Cargo Aerial Vehicle

CONTINUED…!

Get a broad analysis of the COVID19 impact on the Urban Air Mobility market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/urban-air-mobility-market

Thank you for reading our report. Kindly get in touch with us to know more about the report. Customization of the report is available according to the requirements of our clients.