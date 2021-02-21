Uranium Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth by 2026: Sinosteel, CNNC, Sinohydro, Jinduicheng Molybdenum, JiangXi Copper Corporation, Cameco, Areva, BHP Billiton, Kazatomprom, APM3, ERA, AtomRedMetZoloto(ARMZ), Paladin, Navoi, Rio Tinto Group

“

The constantly developing nature of the Uranium industry addresses a purposeful effort to understand the changing needs of customers with the advent of lifestyle change. However, the increasing consumer demands, preferences, and changing tastes are key elements for which the Uranium industry is looking for constant innovation in the development of packaging and production. Our research report gives you the opportunity to keep up-to-date on the industry’s changing dynamics.

Scope of the Market is Defined: –

The Uranium market is segmented on the basis of Companies, type, application, form, and region. The type comprises the basic Uranium industry and all types of Uraniums that are covered by this report. Based on the application, there are several users who use these products as raw materials to produce their final product.

Companies covered in this report are Sinosteel, CNNC, Sinohydro, Jinduicheng Molybdenum, JiangXi Copper Corporation, Cameco, Areva, BHP Billiton, Kazatomprom, APM3, ERA, AtomRedMetZoloto(ARMZ), Paladin, Navoi, Rio Tinto Group

Major Types,

Granite-Type Uranium Deposits

Volcanic-Type Uranium Deposits

Sandstone-Type Uranium Deposits

Carbonate-Siliceous-Pelitic Rock Type Uranium Deposits

Major Applications,

Military

Electricity

Medical

Industrial

Others

Market evolution impacting the industry growth

In addition, the Uranium market report analyses each and every trend that dominates the market. The report looks at the growing possibilities leading to market growth over the forecast period. The factors that stimulate or hamper market growth were also analyzed.

To summarize, the Uranium Market Report is a collaborative effort to help readers obtain systematic information based on primary and secondary research. The report is ready to gain insight based on market dynamics, recent developments, statistics and fluctuations, and the underlying strengths of this industry.

Table of Contents

Global Uranium Market Analysis 2020, With Top Companies, Production, Revenue, Consumption, Price and Growth Rate

1 Market Scope

1.1 Product Details and Introduction

1.1.1 Granite-Type Uranium Deposits -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.2 Volcanic-Type Uranium Deposits -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.3 Sandstone-Type Uranium Deposits -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.4 Carbonate-Siliceous-Pelitic Rock Type Uranium Deposits -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.2 Market Snapshot

1.2.1 Major Companies Overview

1.2.2 Market Concentration

1.2.3 Six-Year Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

2 Global Uranium Market Assessment, by Segmentation

2.1 Type Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, Sales Volume (2015-2026)

2.2 Type Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, Sales Value (2015-2026)

2.3 Application Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, by Application (2015-2026)

3 Regional Market Analysis

3.1 China Uranium Market

3.1.1 Top Companies leading Uranium Development in China (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Sales Value of Major Company in China Market (2015-2020)

3.1.3 China Uranium Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.1.4 Sales in China Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.2 EU Uranium Market

3.2.1 Top Companies leading Uranium Development in EU (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Sales Value of Major Company in EU Market (2015-2020)

3.2.3 EU Uranium Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.2.4 Sales in EU Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.3 USA Uranium Market

3.3.1 Top Companies leading Uranium Development in USA (2015-2020)

3.3.2 Sales Value of Major Company in USA Market (2015-2020)

3.3.3 USA Uranium Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.3.4 Sales in USA Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.4 Japan Uranium Market

3.4.1 Top Companies leading Uranium Development in Japan (2015-2020)

3.4.2 Sales Value of Major Company in Japan Market (2015-2020)

3.4.3 Japan Uranium Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.4.4 Sales in Japan Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.5 India Uranium Market

3.5.1 Top Companies leading Uranium Development in India (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Sales Value of Major Company in India Market (2015-2020)

3.5.3 India Uranium Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.5.4 Sales in India Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.6 Southeast Asia Uranium Market

3.6.1 Top Companies leading Uranium Development in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

3.6.2 Sales Value of Major Company in Southeast Asia Market (2015-2020)

3.6.3 Southeast Asia Uranium Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.6.4 Sales in Southeast Asia Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.7 South America Uranium Market

3.7.1 Top Companies leading Uranium Development in South America (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Sales Value of Major Company in South America Market (2015-2020)

3.7.3 South America Uranium Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.7.4 Sales in South America Market, by Type (2015-2026)

4 Value Chain (Impact of COVID-19)

4.1 Uranium Value Chain Analysis

4.1.1 Upstream

4.1.2 Downstream

4.2 COVID-19 Impact on Uranium Industry

4.2.1 Industrial Policy Issued Under the Epidemic Situation

4.3 Cost-Under the Epidemic Situation

4.3.1 Cost of Raw Material

4.4 Channel Analysis

4.4.1 Distribution Channel-Under the Epidemic Situation

4.4.2 Distributors

5 Regional Market Forecast (2021-2026)

5.1 Global Uranium Sales and Growth Rate (2021-2026)

5.2 Global Uranium Sales Value and Growth Rate (2021-2026)

6 Uranium Competitive Analysis

6.1 Sinosteel

6.1.1 Sinosteel Company Profiles

6.1.2 Sinosteel Product Introduction

6.1.3 Sinosteel Uranium Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.1.4 SWOT Analysis

6.2 CNNC

6.2.1 CNNC Company Profiles

6.2.2 CNNC Product Introduction

6.2.3 CNNC Uranium Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.2.4 SWOT Analysis

6.3 Sinohydro

6.3.1 Sinohydro Company Profiles

6.3.2 Sinohydro Product Introduction

6.3.3 Sinohydro Uranium Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3.4 SWOT Analysis

6.4 Jinduicheng Molybdenum

6.4.1 Jinduicheng Molybdenum Company Profiles

6.4.2 Jinduicheng Molybdenum Product Introduction

6.4.3 Jinduicheng Molybdenum Uranium Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.4.4 SWOT Analysis

6.5 JiangXi Copper Corporation

6.5.1 JiangXi Copper Corporation Company Profiles

6.5.2 JiangXi Copper Corporation Product Introduction

6.5.3 JiangXi Copper Corporation Uranium Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.5.4 SWOT Analysis

6.6 Cameco

6.6.1 Cameco Company Profiles

6.6.2 Cameco Product Introduction

6.6.3 Cameco Uranium Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.6.4 SWOT Analysis

6.7 Areva

6.7.1 Areva Company Profiles

6.7.2 Areva Product Introduction

6.7.3 Areva Uranium Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.7.4 SWOT Analysis

6.8 BHP Billiton

6.8.1 BHP Billiton Company Profiles

6.8.2 BHP Billiton Product Introduction

6.8.3 BHP Billiton Uranium Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.8.4 SWOT Analysis

6.9 Kazatomprom

6.9.1 Kazatomprom Company Profiles

6.9.2 Kazatomprom Product Introduction

6.9.3 Kazatomprom Uranium Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.9.4 SWOT Analysis

6.10 APM3

6.10.1 APM3 Company Profiles

6.10.2 APM3 Product Introduction

6.10.3 APM3 Uranium Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.10.4 SWOT Analysis

6.11 ERA

6.12 AtomRedMetZoloto(ARMZ)

6.13 Paladin

6.14 Navoi

6.15 Rio Tinto Group

7 Conclusion

Thank You.