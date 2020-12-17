Uptrend: In-depth analysis of COVID-19 impact on Digital Banking System Market

The global COVID-19 pandemic is transforming the banking and financial industry by shifting towards digital banking. It has advised by the World Health Organization (WHO) to use contactless payment and avoid using bank notes to prevent the spread of COVID-19 virus. This is mainly because the deadly virus may continue to live on the banknotes, which will accelerate the spread of infection. This is helping the digital banking system market to witness a progressive growth during the forecast period.

According to a report published by Research Dive, the global digital banking system market is witnessing a positive growth due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Banks are taking this opportunity to adopt newest technologies in digital banking by providing customers better banking experience. The worldwide payments ecosystem has proven to be robust in the face of the pandemic. People are increasingly adopting online banking and are continuing to trust payments systems and providers.

Check out How COVID-19 impact on the Digital Banking Market. Click here to Connect with Analyst @ https://www.researchdive.com/download-sample/255

How COVID-19 is Impacting Digital Banking System Industry

There is one thing to be certain regarding the COVID-19 crisis is that life isn’t coming back to normal any time soon. On the other hand, when the economy is showing the signs of an upward trajectory, the recovery is evaluated to be arduous and protracted.

While banks need to mitigate and confront risks, many solutions such as spanning income, capital & reputation, and operations must start with the customer. And due to the expected slow pace of recovery, banks are now moving from shorter-term metrics, which is driving consumer decision-making to a far longer-term emphasis on lifetime value.

The ways in which COVID-19 is impacting the digital banking industry are as follows:

Cashless is the New Normal

As per the WHO advice, cashless payments can help in preventing the spread of deadly COVID-19 virus. COVID-19 has challenged the use of cash by making many retailers to close their doors and sell wholly through online orders for provided goods. For these reasons, the COVID-19 chaos is driving adoption of digital banking system in a major way. Possibly, it can be said that it will end the use of cash everywhere, which will be the new normal in the coming future.

Need for Fraud Protection

Criminals always find themselves opportunities in any crisis, which is also the case with the digital banking system industry. A radical change is occurring at rapid speed across the globe, which are opening various new loopholes for fraudsters. Impersonating government organizations or public health authorities and demanding payment form the targeted people are the common COVID-19 scams.

Check out How market for digital payments will witness to rise at a faster rate of CAGR and is predicted to register for $425.6 million till the end of 2026 @ https://www.researchdive.com/download-sample/255

Thus, financial institutions and large merchants in the digital banking system industry are making significant investments to enhance fraud detection and prevention. Machine learning and artificial intelligence are both making a significant difference in this area.

Trust Equation Changes

There are two reasons in which the pandemic stress is changing the nature of trust in digital payments. The first is the higher level of economic distress all over the world, while the second is aforementioned rise in fraud. As money is getting tight for individuals and businesses, payments from digital banking systems will be watched very closely. Blockchain solutions to track the payments and assets from digital banking system could also get more traction, specifically in trade finance.

Tokenized Mobile Wallets to Witness Significant Growth

COVID-19 is giving customers a good reason to be guarded of public payments terminals. In digital banking system industry, the digital wallets like Google Pay and Apple Pay allow a payment to be made without even entering a PIN or touching a card to a terminal. It is expected that the use of token-based wallets will witness a considerable grow in the near future, while the usage may shrink for physical payments cards. Businesses that are not capable to accept payments from digital banking systems and digital wallets may experience reserved growth in the post-pandemic world.

Changing Customer Behavior

Social distancing and other measure taken during this COVID-19 pandemic stress are likely to boost demand for digital banking systems. This will ultimately lead to force several traditional payments providers to advance their digital innovation efforts. Payments players and legacy banks may wish to collaborate to bring customers with better digital banking systems and online payments solutions in the marketplace.

Today, banks are already taking take positive steps to leverage existing capabilities of digital transformation or accelerate programs. They’re emphasizing operation efficiency and strategic thinking by framing many responses around customers. From leveraging cloud-based technology to bridge financial gaps to fast tracking solutions for health workers, the digital banking system industry is transforming with this bold approach.

About Us:

Research Dive is a market research firm based in Pune, India. Maintaining the integrity and authenticity of the services, the firm provides the services that are solely based on its exclusive data model, compelled by the 360-degree research methodology, which guarantees comprehensive and accurate analysis. With unprecedented access to several paid data resources, team of expert researchers, and strict work ethic, the firm offers insights that are extremely precise and reliable. Scrutinizing relevant news releases, government publications, decades of trade data, and technical & white papers, Research dive deliver the required services to its clients well within the required timeframe. Its expertise is focused on examining niche markets, targeting its major driving factors, and spotting threatening hindrances. Complementarily, it also has a seamless collaboration with the major industry aficionado that further offers its research an edge.

Contact us:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Research Dive

30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York

NY 10005 (P)

+ 91 (788) 802-9103 (India)

+1 (917) 444-1262 (US)

Toll Free: +1-888-961-4454

E-mail: support@researchdive.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521

Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog

Follow us: https://marketinsightinformation.blogspot.com/