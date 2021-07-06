Upswing: Economic condition with Future prospective of Cloud Music Services Market

According to a recent report by Research Dive, the global cloud music services market is divided into different segments on the basis of type of service, components, end use, and regional outlook.

Type of Service

Based on type, the global market is categorized into downloadable, streaming, subscription, and others. Among these, the streaming sub-segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. This is mainly because streaming service allows the user to search, continuously data stream, and also monitor the status of the streaming. In addition, streaming naturally fits with the time series data and provides the value of insights. With the help of streamline, the user can handle the huge fire hose style data and can recollect only useful bits.

Components

Based on components, the global market is bifurcated into front-end and back-end. Of these, the back-end sub-segment is predicted to witness significant growth during the analysis period. This is majorly because back end is the main component in cloud music services as the maximum work takes place where cloud exists. In addition, each company makes use of thousands of servers to implement the programmed function.

End Use

Based on end use, the global market is segmented into entertainment, media & communication, and other. Among these, the entertainment sub-segment is predicted to grow at significant rate during the forecast period. This is majorly due to the growing preference for on-demand music services on platforms such as Apple Music, Spotify, Tidal, and SoundCloud.

Regional Outlook

Based on region, the overall market is divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. Among these, the North America region is predicted to account for majority of share by 2026, owing to the increasing adoption of music streaming services, growing collaboration of vendors with artists, and the presence of local radio industry in the region.

Major Market Players

The key players operating in the global cloud music services industry are NetEase Inc., Deezer SA, ASPIRO AB, Pandora Media Inc., Saavn Media Pvt Ltd, Times Internet, Amazon.com Inc., Google LLC, Apple Inc., Spotify AB, and others. These players are implementing several strategies and applying various business tactics to hold a strong position in the global market.

