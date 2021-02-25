Upstream Petrotechnical Training Services Market Popular Trends & Technological Advancements To Watch Out For Near Future with COVID-19 Impact Analysis 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Upstream Petrotechnical Training Services Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Upstream Petrotechnical Training Services industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Upstream Petrotechnical Training Services Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global upstream petrotechnical training services market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 6.43% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the need of various organizations for being aware regarding the different regulations presented by authorities of a particular region, along with reducing the chances of any illegal or unethical activities in the organization.

Upstream petrotechnical training services are specialised knowledgeable and training methods designed for the petrotechnical industry, helping organizations increase their overall productivity by enhancing the skills of their employees. These services help in the enhancement of overall enrichment of knowledge in the organization so that the overall optimization can be achieved in the production cycle.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand from various organizations to employ skilled amounts of workforce in their businesses is expected to boost the growth of the market

Various technological advancements in the market resulting in consistent upgradation of knowledge of human force employed in this industry; this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market

Presence of strict government regulations and compliances regarding the safety of individuals in these industries is expected to augment growth of the market

Various real-life simulative experiences with the simulative training modules is expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Increasing cost of training expenditure resulting in lower return on investments for organizations in an already competitive market is expected to restrict the growth of the market

High levels of resources required for e-learning services which is also expected to restrict the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Upstream Petrotechnical Training Services Market

By Training Mode

Training Courses Face-To-Face In-House Online

E-Learning

Simulator (Immersive Training)

By Training Type

Operational Training Information Management Health, Safety & Environment (HSE)

Domain Training Geology & Geophysics Petrophysics Surface Facilities Design & Engineering Geomechanics Field Operations & Management Reservoir Engagement Drilling Engineering Production Engineering Economics & Finance



By Upstream Sector

Exploration

Development

Production

By End-User

National Oil Companies

Independent Oil Companies

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, 13th edition of International Oil & Gas Conference and Exhibition was held in Uttar Pradesh, India from 10-12th February, 2019, organized in combination between Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Limited and Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas of India. The exhibition discussed the various opportunities currently present in the market with the latest technologies available in the oil & gas industry

In November 2017, Schlumberger Limited announced that they had initiated their analysis laboratory located in Texas, United States providing petrotechnical experts with better availability of equipment and technologies for better understanding and analysis of rocks and fluids resulting in complete reservoir characterization. The facility also includes a “Center of Excellence” which will help organizations conduct better and effective research & testing of production chemicals

Competitive Analysis

Global upstream petrotechnical training services market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of upstream petrotechnical training services market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global upstream petrotechnical training services market are Society of Petroleum Engineers; IADC; EAGE; Society of Exploration Geophysicists; Petroskills; API; IFP Training; Total; Royal Dutch Shell; Baker Hughes; Halliburton; Intertek Group plc; RPS Group; Petroknowledge; NOVOMET; Aucerna; International Human Resources Development Corporation; PetroEdge; Petex; HOT Engineering GmbH; Petrofac Limited; Rigworld Training and Simtronics Corporation among others.

Major Highlights of Upstream Petrotechnical Training Services market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Upstream Petrotechnical Training Services market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Upstream Petrotechnical Training Services market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Upstream Petrotechnical Training Services market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

