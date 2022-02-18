Upgrade your PC with this 1TB NVMe M.2 SSD currently on sale

Crucial products are known to be of good quality. If you want to significantly improve the performance of your desktop or laptop PC, you can take advantage of the Crucial P2 NVMe M.2 SSD 1TB capacity super deal.

Crucial P2: an SSD that upgrades your PC

SSDs of the NVMe M.2 type are very efficient, they outperform so-called classic SSDs with much higher transfer rates. This is felt when you start Windows or your operating system because it starts in a few seconds. Loading time for games is drastically reduced, as is launching software.

Sequential read: 2400 MB/s Sequential write: 1800 MB/s

The Crucial P2 that we offer you at a price of 79.99 euros has a capacity of 1 TB, giving you enough space to install your operating system and many applications and games.

This model is also very robust with an endurance of 300 TBW and the brand has added a 5 year limited warranty.

