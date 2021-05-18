Updates, events, new content, the future looks bright

Despite its six years of existence, The Sims 4 continues to be updated regularly. Expansion packs, game packs, item kits and novelties follow one another year after year, so that new blood can be added to a title that is aging despite everything. And while a new work is highly anticipated, Maxis is now proudly announcing its content, which will be released over the next three months. Summer is getting hot and will empty your accounts full of simoleons.

a lot of content on the way

Five years separate The Sims 3 from their successor. And despite an exceptional longevity, The Sims 4 doesn’t seem ready to retire, as evidenced by the multitude of updates enjoyed by one of the spearheads in the electronic arts. A flagship title whose followers will appreciate the amount of fresh content planned to celebrate the summer. A Sims Summer that promises to be made available with new features for May, June and July. EA continues to be cautious, these dates are subject to change. So there is a new kit, a new game package, an expansion package, 3 updates for the base game and 2 events.

An enticing roadmap for the Sims’ great players to try out new content. Still, some remain skeptical. And for good reason, some of the players seem to be waiting firmly for agriculture to arrive, but the silhouettes in the background don’t seem to be heading in that direction. However, these come from existing extensions. Maxis will not fail to light the most curious lanterns this Tuesday, May 18th at 7pm via a Twitch stream on the TheSims channel.

The content brought by this new series includes two events: Celebration Pride and The Sims Event of The Summer. Details of these events will undoubtedly be announced today. Regardless, these new additions should bring more summer content to The Sims 4 that the community stays loyal to. It remains to be seen whether lovers of agriculture or walks in nature reserves will be in heaven. Answer in the coming hours.