Updated points table, schedule for Day 2, and more

The Group Inexperienced matches on the League Stage of the PMGC 2022 started final night time. The motion will proceed right this moment as 16 prime groups from totally different areas worldwide will compete for a spot within the Grand Finals of the third version of the event.

Followers throughout the globe can watch their favourite gamers in motion dwell on PUBG Cellular Esports’ YouTube, Twitch, TikTok, and Fb channels.

PUBG Cellular International Championship (PMGC) 2022: Match outcomes and up to date factors desk (League Day 1 – Group Inexperienced)

Day 1 of Group Inexperienced’s league section at PMGC 2022 had all the things. Viewers obtained to witness roadblocks, drop fights, and impeccable gameplay in the course of the matches. Whereas just a few sides took house hen dinners, some didn’t execute their plans and had below-par outings.

The winners of the six matches are as follows:

Match 1 – Erangel – Bacon Time (9 kills)

Match 2 – Miramar – Alpha 7 Esports (11 kills)

Match 3 – Sanhok – Nova Esports (8 kills)

Match 4 – Erangel – GodLike Stalwart (8 kills)

Match 5 – Miramar – HVVP (7 kills)

Match 6 – Erangel – POWR Esport (15 kills)

Listed below are the positions of the 16 collaborating groups in Group Inexperienced on the finish of Day 1:

HVVP (85 factors, together with one hen dinner) Evos Reborn (65 factors) Alpha 7 Esports (64 factors, together with one hen dinner) Nova Esports (56 factors, together with one hen dinner) One Million Esports (51 factors) Hearth Flux Esports (47 factors) POWR Esport (44 factors, together with one hen dinner) GodLike Stalwart (43 factors, together with one hen dinner) Donuts USG (42 factors) Damwon Gaming (41 factors) Vampire Esports (39 factors) Pittsburg Knights (37 factors) Skylightz Gaming (36 factors) Bacon Time (33 factors, together with one hen dinner) Yoodo Alliance (24 factors) INCO Gaming (22 factors)

It stays to be seen whether or not HVVP will proceed their dominance on Day 2 or if another workforce will dethrone them on the prime of the desk.

Match timings and schedule of PMGC 2022 League Stage: Group Inexperienced Day 2

After six intense matches on Day 1, the Group Inexperienced groups will now look to outclass their rivals in one other six matches on Day 3 of the PMGC 2022 League Stage.

Here is an outline of the matchups scheduled for Day 2:

Match 1 – Erangel

Match 2 – Miramar

Match 3 – Sanhok

Match 4 – Erangel

Match 5 – Miramar

Match 6 – Erangel

The matches are scheduled to start at 10.45 am (UTC+0)/4.15 pm IST.

Followers are eagerly ready to see which PUBG Cellular groups will cement their place within the prime three on the finish of Match 12 right this moment.

The conclusion of Day 2 will additional warmth up the competitors. It is because the groups will solely have two extra days to showcase their prowess and e-book a spot within the Grand Finals of PMGC 2022.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh



