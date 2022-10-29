Update Requested iOS 16.1 Issue

Essentially the most awaited Reside Actions function is lastly right here with the discharge of the iOS 16.1 replace. After two months of testing, Apple has landed the Reside Actions for iPhone customers with iOS 16.1. Because the replace landed, folks have been eager to put in it on their units. Sadly, some customers are caught at Replace Requested IOS 16.1 concern.

In line with many Tweets, many iPhone customers need assistance to replace their iPhones to the brand new iOS 16.1 replace. Many customers additionally wrote on Reddit that their iPhones are getting iOS 16.1 Replace Requested issues whereas putting in. Because the drawback is happening globally for a lot of customers, right here now we have famous some working options for the Replace Requested IOS 16.1 replace concern.

Strategies To Repair iOS 16.1 Replace Requested Situation

1. Delete The OTA File & Attempt Once more

For a lot of customers, deleting the continuing or downloaded file, rebooting the machine, after which heading to the Software program Replace web page to obtain the iOS 16.1 once more will probably be useful to repair the replace requested iOS 16.1 caught concern. The strategy labored for a lot of customers.

2. Drive Cease and Attempt Once more

While you see the iOS 16.1 caught at Replace Requested display, it could be useful for the customers to drive give up the present course of and check out once more. It will assist for those who compelled shut the Settings app after which once more go to Settings > Common > Software program Replace to obtain and set up the brand new replace.

3. Test Web Connection

Since iOS 16.1 is available in big measurement, the person ought to join iPhone to a secure and quick web connection to obtain and set up iOS 16.1 with none stoppage. In case you are getting an iOS 16.1 replace requested display, and it’s not going, you possibly can attempt to swap to a different Wifi community to repair the difficulty.

4. Test iPhone Storage

As we stated above the iOS 16.1 comes with greater than 1GB of measurement, customers ought to needless to say iPhone have sufficient storage to retailer the large iOS 16.1 replace. Therefore, for those who see iOS 16.1 Replace Requested concern, you must also test iPhone storage earlier than heading to the obtain course of for iOS 16.1.

5. Reset Community Settings

Generally resetting community settings of the units helps to eliminate the iOS replace requested error. Therefore, you must also do that technique to repair the requested iOS 16.1 error. So go forward and go to Settings > Common > Switch Or Reset iPhone > Reset > Reset Community’s Settings. Afterward, go to Settings > Common > Software program Replace and obtain it once more.

Conclusion

Deleting the OTA obtain file from the iPhone storage after which heading again to Settings > Common > Software program Replace > IOS 16.1 Obtain and set up will repair the Replace Requested error. Which technique from the above labored for you? Are you aware another working technique? Don’t hassle to share your suggestions within the remark field.

