Update Adds Shanghai And Portimao To Career Mode, Sports Liveries And More

F1 22 Credit score: Codemasters and EA

EA and Codemasters has launched the newest patch for F122.

It’s referred to as Patch or Replace 1.15 and it has added two new circuits to the sport’s profession mode: Shanghai and Portimao.

Along with the brand new circuits, there are additionally new sports activities liverie, help for NVIDIA DLSS 3 for PC customers and a few presentational updates.

Here’s a breakdown of the patch notes offered to Forbes from EA and Codemasters.

Visible F1 Sport Liveries Replace to match the actual season nearer

Portimao and Shanghai circuits at the moment are obtainable in Season 2 and past in Profession modes

Added an possibility to permit the participant extra flexibility in tyre choice per session throughout a race weekend

Added help for NVIDIA DLSS 3

Up to date and improved delta occasions when utilizing ‘Immersive’ Security Automotive characteristic

Up to date Mika Häkkinen’s helmet

Up to date Liam Lawson’s flag of nationality on his Carlin Method 2 automobile

Mounted a problem the place with ‘The Griddy’ emote outfitted, the rostrum celebration didn’t present

Mounted a problem the place, in sure circumstances, gamers may obtain a jolt to their wheel as an alternative of a ‘fade-in’ feeling of power suggestions

Mounted a problem the place the water droplet impact is lacking on the ‘TV Pod’ digicam angle when driving the Alpine F1 automobile

Up to date and improved UDP information being despatched between qualifying and race classes

Numerous minor fixes

Normal stability enhancements

F1 22 at the moment has a 79 Metacritic rating on PS5 and an 81 on PC and Xbox Collection X.